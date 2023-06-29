Joe Joyce to rematch Zhilei Zhang on September 23 following first professional defeat

Joe Joyce is going into an immediate rematch with China’s Zhilei Zhang on September 23 at Wembley Arena.

Joyce suffered the first defeat of his professional career beneath the heavy fists of Zhang in April.

The Londoner was taking punishment before damage to his eye ultimately saw the big southpaw stop him inside six rounds.

Image: Joyce is going for an immediate rematch with Zhang

It was a shock to see Joyce, who had looked so formidable previously in his career, halted in that manner.

But the Chinese veteran, an Olympic silver medallist like Joyce, used his size, power and sharp southpaw punching to handle the Briton in some style.

Joyce lost the WBO Interim heavyweight title to Zhang in that defeat but is looking to restore his momentum by forcing this immediate rematch.

"I'm coming back to take back what's mine," Joyce said. "September 23 I am leaving everything in that ring. No compromises. No underestimating my opponent. Nothing, but a win.

"Last time out I lost my undefeated professional record. It was hard to take. But after the dust settled, all that will do is make me better. I've learned lessons. I'm ready. And I am coming for everything."

But Zhang warned: "I created history last time. And I believe the best way to inherit history is to create new ones. I look at the rematch as if it was a new fight; I look at Joe Joyce as if I never fought him before. I started from zero and this is the new self."

Image: Zhilei Zhang celebrates his win in London

The loss came after Joyce had enjoyed a career best performance in his previous fight when he hammered Joseph Parker.

Not only had Joyce never lost as a pro before meeting Zhang, he had taken stoppage victories over Daniel Dubois and Carlos Takam, as well as former champion Parker to earn a place among the heavyweight elite.

Joyce had intended to position himself for a shot at Tyson Fury or Oleksandr Usyk. Those plans were derailed in spectacular fashion but Joyce hopes that he can recapture his form and regain his standing in division all while getting his revenge over Zhang in September.

"Thankfully, for Joe's sake, the rotation system for mandatory challenges with the governing bodies means the WBO contender against the unified champion has yet to be called, so victory in September will put Joe right back in the frame to fight whoever emerges victorious out of the current champion Oleksandr Usyk and his next challenger, Daniel Dubois," promoter Frank Warren said.

"This is why the stakes are so incredibly high for both fighters and I hope and expect that Wembley will be packed to the rafters for such a significant heavyweight match."