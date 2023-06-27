Frazer Clarke: The only thing Jeamie TKV has better than me is a hairline | 'I'd take him out!'

British heavyweights Frazer Clarke and Jeamie TKV went head-to-head on the latest edition of the Toe2Toe podcast.

After gaining experience in a 10-round contest with Polish veteran Mariusz Wach last time out, Clarke is resuming his pursuit of British champion Fabio Wardley.

But TKV, a gym-mate of Wardley, was ringside to watch Clarke fight Wach and the Londoner has no intention of letting the Olympic bronze medallist overlook him.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clarke still wants to face Fabio Wardley and promoter Ben Shalom said his next fight will be in September

"I'm not sure if Frazer wants the fight though," TKV said. "I'm just saying it's two different sports [amateur and pro boxing]. I believe I'm a better professional and I'd take him out.

"I know I'm a problem for you."

Clarke fired back: "What makes you think I wouldn't want to fight you?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clarke ticked a lot of boxes after taming the huge Mariusz Wach over 10 sweltering rounds at York Hall

"What have you done to prove that you're a problem for me? The only thing Jeamie TKV has better than me is a hairline and that is it.

"I think it's a collision course and I don't think there's any doubt in my mind we will fight, and I'm not saying he's a bad fighter because he's definitely improving, so am I."

Both Clarke and TKV are unbeaten heavyweights in the early stages of their professional career. As they continue to rise through the ranks a contest between them might be unavoidable.

"I'm not underestimating you," Clarke told TKV. "I think you're a good fighter, a solid fighter. Do I think you can beat me? Absolutely not.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Clarke thinks the Wardley fight will still happen

"You're not a bad fighter, you're good on the inside."

But Clarke added: "You stopped someone in your last fight [Michal Boloz] that the board wouldn't even clear to box me in my third or fourth [fight], they said it was a mismatch.

"I'm stating the fact that you can't beat me."

Such comments only fired TKV up even more. "You disrespected me and I don't like disrespect. No one can disrespect me, especially outside the ring," he said.

"You talked like I was a tune-up fight or something. No way.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Shalom suggested Clarke could still face Wardley in September

"I'm not a tune-up fight."

He told Clarke: "I can beat you."

"That's the one thing he's underestimating that I can't beat him," he continued.

"Forget Frazer Clarke's pedigree, that Olympic stuff. I'll beat the [stuffing] out of you. I'm not going to lie to you. Not only that, if he's wearing that bronze medal around his neck, I would snatch it off his neck.

Live Fight Night International Sunday 2nd July 1:00am

At once Clarke replied: "That's the closest you would have ever got to it.

"You'd give your left arm to have that medal."

"Do not lose," he told TKV. "Let's face it, you're not going to lose if you keep on fighting those people you're fighting.

"Keep winning, keep fighting and we'll fight."

This weekend rising American heavyweight star Jared Anderson fights Charles Martin live on Sky Sports