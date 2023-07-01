Raphael Akpejiori says Tyson Fury 'will know my name' after he defeats rival contender Arslanbek Makhmudov this weekend

Raphael Akpejiori is not concerned by the fearsome reputation of Arslanbek Makhmudov as he vowed to make his rival contender 'quit' this weekend.

Makhmudov, nicknamed 'The Lion', has racked up a string of devastating victories, which have propelled him to No 5 in the WBC rankings, within striking distance of WBC champion Tyson Fury.

But Akpejiori has also displayed his explosive power with 14 knockouts on his 15-fight unbeaten record and is far from intimidated by Makhmudov.

"Obviously I'm not afraid of him, that's why I'm here today," Akpejiori told Sky Sports.

Image: Arslanbek Makhmudov faces Raphael Akpejiori this weekend, live on Sky Sports

"I can see why you would think so, especially if you had all these knockouts against good quality guys, but at the end of the day, it's all about the left and the right.

"As long as you can throw those two and consistently, with a gameplan in your mind, I think you will be fine.

"I don't think anyone is afraid of me, but I know I'll go in there and do what I'm supposed to do and then he can be afraid of me. When you're in there, if you feel like you're afraid of me, then you can quit."

Akpejiori, who is trained by former world champion Glen Johnson, believes a resounding victory could even capture the attention of British star Fury.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"I believe after doing this, the next in line is the champion," he said. "If he's still the champion and he feels like this is something we want to do, let's get it on.

"He could well know my name and he could well insult me like he insults everybody. I love Tyson Fury. I think he's the best thing to happen to boxing in a long time. Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, those three have taken heavyweight boxing to another level, coming back to where it used to be in the last 15 years before they did.

"On Sunday morning he will know my name, and he will call me out. I believe that and hopefully I can get a chance to step up to the plate. It's going to be Africa vs Europe. Nigeria vs United Kingdom. Let's make it happen, Tyson."

Image: Both heavyweights have explosive unbeaten records

Makhmudov's team have singled out Akpejiori's right hand as his greatest threat, but the Miami-based fighter plans to unveil other potent punches.

"I don't want to tell you the other weapons I have," said Akpejiori. "I do have a right hand. Like Anthony Joshua says, the right hand will take you around the block and the jab will take you around the world.

"The right hand is going to be there, just don't sleep on it, but there are many other things we have that we're going to show.

"I feel honoured that he thinks my right hand is a good one. I appreciate that, but we're still going to have to box, we're still going to have to do other things, but throw a right hand for 10 rounds."

Watch Raphael Akpejiori vs Arslanbek Makhmudov, live on Sky Sports from 1am on Sunday morning.