Jared Anderson on his journey to being called an 'icon' | 'Tyson Fury fight is a means to an end’

America's undefeated heavyweight star Jared Anderson is looking to become an icon inside and outside boxing.

At the Huntingdon Center in Toledo, his hometown, Anderson will put his unbeaten record on the line in another step-up against former IBF champion Charles Martin, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning.

If Anderson can keep winning - especially if he can maintain his 100 per cent knockout ratio - he would continue to push himself further up the WBC rankings, where he currently sits at No 9, behind the likes of Dillian Whyte, Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Having trained alongside the current WBC heavyweight titlist Tyson Fury, the 23-year-old would put aside his friendship for a shot at the champion.

"Without a doubt. It's always business," Anderson told Sky Sports.

"I think he's, if not the, but one of the highest paid fighters in the game right now. So by all means. It's a means to an end for me."

There has not been a heavyweight championship fight so far this year and the sport is waiting for the big names, like Fury and unified WBO, WBA and IBF champion Oleksandr Usyk, to return to action.

The division has been dormant. Anderson puts that down to "money and greed".

"If everybody was competitors as they say, everybody was out to be the best, they would fight," he said. "But they're not."

Anderson though is pursuing his own goals. Ultimately he wants to be an "icon" in the sport, an ambition he's discussed with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr.

In the build-up to this fight he linked up with the Hall-of-Famer and believes the knowledge gained will help guide him through his own career.

"It was just great to work with Roy, talk with him, sit down and have a conversation with him. It was more like an interview throughout our day and a half, two days together, but it was just great to be around him," Anderson said.

Image: Great things are expected of Anderson

"I learned a lot from him, more in life than in boxing. We did talk about boxing but I think what I needed to meet him and see him for was more about how to lead me through this journey of my career to being what they will call an icon."

Anderson takes the role of being a leading heavyweight and high profile sportsman seriously.

While the rising star is focused on achieving world championship status, he found time to provide for the less fortunate. Ahead of the biggest fight of his career so far, 'The Real Big Baby' has been doing his best to help in local communities.

Last week Anderson was in Houston delivering water and fruit to the homeless. "It was a real humbling experience," he said.

"I am passionate about helping people who aren't as blessed as I am and don't have the resources and necessities that I have.

"The kids and stuff, they look up to me so of course I try to help mentor or just give a helping hand to any youth," he continued. "I always try to pull the younger crowd in. Because I know how I was as a younger kid, I was bad.

"I try and be a role model to those people. I try and help pick up the community. Staying in touch with the people so we can make this place a better place."

But that brings a different kind of pressure with it. "Boxing is a very brutal sport, inside and out the ring," he said. "I wanted a couple of dollars so my family didn't have to work again. They don't have to worry about where their next meal's coming from and that's all it was for me.

Image: Anderson is a dangerous puncher

"I feel like there's a lot of pressure added. A lot of extra things that come with this," he explained. "Now I have to watch what I say, now I have to watch what I do because of what it could do to the community.

"It's a lot to put on my shoulders, especially at 23… At heart I'm still a kid."

He has every intention of making a statement for his hometown this weekend. Anderson was originally due to meet fellow undefeated heavyweight Zhan Kossobutskiy but due to a delay in obtaining a visa, the Kazakh withdrew and Martin has stepped in.

None of Anderson's opponents so far have gone beyond six rounds. Even though he wants to continue his red-hot streak and to entertain his hometown crowd, he is keen to gain more experience too.

He said: "My fans are looking for a show at home. My goal is to get as much time in the ring and experience as I can, while being cautious, and to put on a show.

"I know they want to see me in the ring for as long as they can, whether I'm doing something or whether I'm not. I'm sure it'll be non-stop cheers, just me being in the ring.

"I just hope that they keep that energy."