GB super-heavyweight Delicious Orie defeats Mahammad Abdullavev to claim gold at European Games

GB super-heavyweight Delicious Orie beat Azerbaijan's Mahammad Abdullayev to win gold at the European Games, after qualifying for the Paris Olympics earlier this week.

The final day of the European Games saw Team GB add two gold and one bronze medal to their tally, Orie's win seeing him selected to carry the flag at the Closing Ceremony.

Team GB ended the tournament with 49 medals which beats their previous record of 47 medals from Baku in 2015.

On his win and getting to be flagbearer, Orie said: "I can't tell you how much this means to me.

"I'm so proud to represent Team GB - it's all I've ever wanted to do since I started boxing, and here we are. I'm a flagbearer… all my dreams are just coming true in one day! It's all come together. I'm very grateful.

"It means everything to be able to carry this flag and represent Great Britain. I've been through so much growing up, and this country has given me so many opportunities.

"Great Britain is the reason I'm here standing, it's the reason I've got a gold medal. The people are amazing, it's a land of opportunity, and here I am, proving it.

"Man, I just can't put it into words. For me, this is my thank you - winning gold medals for my country. To be able to hold this flag above my head and show the Great British public that I adore them… I just want to say thank you everyone so much for your support - you're the reason I'm here doing my thing."

Before his heavyweight bout with Adullayev, Orie had already had his place at the 2024 Olympics in Paris confirmed. He also holds the Commonwealth Games title from 2022.

