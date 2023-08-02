Chris Eubank Jr brings in Terence Crawford's trainer Brian McIntyre for Liam Smith rematch

Chris Eubank Jr has brought in a new trainer for his September 2 rematch with Liam Smith.

He will be looking for revenge when he boxes Smith, live on Sky Sports Box Office at the AO Arena in Manchester, with Brian McIntyre, the trainer of Terence Crawford, in his corner.

Eubank's previous trainer, boxing legend Roy Jones wasn't able to train him this September 2 fight.

Crawford, now regarded as the best fighter in the world pound-for-pound, triumphed over Errol Spence last weekend in their undisputed welterweight title fight and now Eubank has revealed he will be trained by Brian "BoMac" McIntrye.

"Terence Crawford's whole team is actually now working with me," Eubank Jr told Sky Sports.

"We're off to a great start. Obviously we had an amazing result over the weekend and we were in the gym the next day. So I'm very happy."

That team will be viewed as arguably the best in boxing today.

"One of the best for sure. [Crawford's] performance was exceptional, world class and he did it against a world class opponent. They obviously clearly know what they're doing. I can't question anything he's telling me because the proof's in the pudding."

Eubank Jr has been training in Las Vegas for weeks for his Smith rematch and saw Crawford's preparations.

"I was definitely thinking about it, considering it watching the way they work. Roy told me that he wasn't able to train me for this fight, he had other fighters and obligations. So the stars just aligned. 'BoMac' was in town and I thought you know what, I like this guy. I like what he's doing with Terence. Let's see what we can do," Eubank said.

"He was ready. He said listen boxing is my life and as soon as this [Spence] fight is done, I'll be with you in the gym the next day. Which is a sign of a great coach, someone that's willing to do that. So I'm excited to see how things work out."

He believes that this will add a new dimension to his boxing ahead of his crucial rematch with Smith.

"I've been boxing since I was 14 years old and I'm a firm believer that you can never learn too much. There's always new things to do, to see, to hear and to implement to your game, to add on to what you already know," he said.

"So I'm very excited and I trust these guys. They have a great track record. So I'm listening.

"It is refreshing to have a new perspective. A new lease of life. A new challenge. It's fitting for this fight. Because this is fight is a new challenge. I've never fought somebody who has a win over me before. So everything's good."

Does that mean we'll see a new Chris Eubank Jr in the Smith rematch? "Maybe you will," he said. "You'll have to wait and see September 2."

