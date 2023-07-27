Frazer Clarke, Ben Whittaker and Florian Marku return on the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank rematch bill

Frazer Clarke, Ben Whittaker and Florian Marku should provide explosive action and drama when they return on the undercard of the Liam Smith vs Chris Eubank Jr rematch on September 2.

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke returns to action on the Smith-Eubank Jr bill, live on Sky Sports Box Office, having banked 10 valuable rounds against former world title challenger Mariusz Wach at York Hall in June.

Clarke is set to lock horns with 'The White Rhino' David Allen.

Now 7-0, Burton’s Clarke will be aiming to continue his transition from highly-regarded amateur to successful pro as he takes on Allen in a 10-round domestic heavyweight dust up.

Allen, who is undefeated in his last four contests, has brought in the expertise of sought after coaches Jamie Moore and Nigel Travis to work alongside Roger Sampson to prepare him for this fight.

Having previously shared the ring with the likes of David Price, Tony Yoka, Luis Ortiz and Dillian Whyte, and secured high-profile wins over Lucas Browne and Nick Webb, the Doncaster fan favourite will be looking to claim another sizable scalp in front of a raucous Manchester crowd.

'The Albanian King' Florian Marku will take on Ireland’s Dylan Moran in a 10 round welterweight contest.

Marku has recovered from the hand injury he took into his memorable homecoming fight against Miguel Parra at Air Albania Stadium last year and will want to continue to showcase improvements made under coach Grant Smith.

Like Marku, Moran is fresh from his own homecoming fight having secured a stoppage win against Mauro Maximiliano Godoy at the WIT Arena in Waterford in April. The 28-year-old southpaw now has the opportunity to prove if he is 'The Real Deal' as his ring moniker suggests, and to boost his profile against his popular opponent.

Olympic silver medallist Ben Whittaker continues to dazzle and delight with his stylish approach to the sweet science.

Trained by famed coach SugarHill Steward, the Wolverhampton wonderkid secured his fourth professional win with the eighth-round stoppage of Vladimir Belujsky on the undercard of Savannah Marshall’s undisputed clash with Franchón Crews-Dezurn also in Manchester.

Whittaker will make a swift return to the AO Arena on September 2 and have the chance to showcase his star power on the big stage once again.

In another mouth-watering domestic clash, Oldham’s Mark Heffron will defend his British and Commonwealth super-middleweight titles against Jack Cullen.

Heffron, who trains out of Manchester’s Champs Camp gym under the guidance of Joe Gallagher, was forced to pull out of a scheduled defence of his British title Zak Chelli on July 2 due to injury. Now fully fit, the 31-year-old will defend his belts against 'Little Lever’s Meat Cleaver'.

Cullen beat Avni Yildirim to win the IBF International title and is looking to bounce back from his loss to dangerous Californian Diego Pacheco.

Ben Shalom, BOXXER’s promoter and CEO, said: “We’re delighted to announce the first four additions to what promises to be an action-packed undercard. The response to Smith-Eubank II has been incredible. Manchester is going to be rocking on September 2.

"We look forward to releasing phase 2 of our undercard announcements soon.”

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr rematch in the September 2 main event at the AO Arena in Manchester. See www.boxxer.com for ticket information