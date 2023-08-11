Emanuel Navarrete wants ‘iconic' fight with Oscar Valdez: ‘It's going to be a war’

Three-division world champion Emanuel Navarrete takes on former two-division champ Oscar Valdez, live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Their contest is expected to bring the heat in an already blazing Arizona and it's one that has been years in the making.

"Since I moved up to 126 pounds, that's when I thought it could be possible. I started talking with the promoters, pressuring them to make the fight whilst focusing on my fights," Navarrete told Sky Sports.

Their match up provides a combustible mixture of boxing styles. With both coming from famed fighting nation Mexico too, there is an added element of pride that Navarrete believes will make this bout a must-watch.

"It's going to be a war," Navarrete said. "That's what the talk is. We've got the styles. My style's one that comes forward and he is similar and very tough.

"The Mexicans are most likely to go punch-for-punch. Mexican fighters always attack. That's why it will be a great fight."

Undefeated for over a decade, Navarrete, the WBO super-featherweight champion, is looking to continue that impressive run against what could be his most challenging opponent to date in Valdez.

"We're going to work and develop as the rounds go on," he said. "We have all seen that I have hurt fighters with one punch.

"He will be hurt because of the work we've put in."

Navarrete, a high-volume puncher, has become a dominant force with 31 of his 37 victories coming via knockout.

"I've improved every camp with development and have got a lot better through sacrifice, passion and effort, which has given us the victories," he said.

Now entering his prime, Navarrete looks to cement his legacy in what could be a career-altering fight with Valdez. A win would catapult him to new heights.

"For me personally, it would be one of the most important goals that I've had," he said. "[Valdez] is one of the best fighters in the division. If I beat him it will lead to even bigger fights.

"I've wanted this for some time, a classic Mexico vs Mexico fight like Barrera vs Morales. Iconic fights."

Watch Emanuel Navarrete fight Oscar Valdez for the WBO super-featherweight title live on Sky Sports Main Event or Sky Sports Action from 2am on Sunday morning.