Smith vs Eubank Jr 2: Timing, pricing, booking details for British middleweight rematch in Manchester on September 2

Liam Smith and Chris Eubank Jr reignite their heated rivalry in a British middleweight rematch on September 2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The event will start at 6pm, Saturday September 2 on Sky Sports Box Office (Sky channel 491), Sky Sports Box Office HD (Sky channel 492) and UHD (Dolby Atmos not available for this event).

The event is priced at £19.95 for UK customers, €24.95 for Republic of Ireland customers up until midnight on Friday September 1.

Thereafter £19.95 across all "self-service" bookings (remote control/online) and £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent still applies.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) from midnight Saturday September 2.

Two repeat showings (full duration) will be shown at 8am and 3pm on Sunday September 3.

Booking information

Sky Q - From Saturday August 26

For Sky Q - From Saturday August 26, navigate to Sports and then Box Office. Use the arrow buttons to select the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted. Alternatively, from Friday August 18 go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office, following the same actions.

Sky Glass & Sky Stream - From Friday August 25

You can purchase the PPV event from Friday August 25 on Sky Glass:

Press Home on your Sky remote. Select the event from the menu. Enter your Sky TV PIN, if enabled or select Purchase.

You'll be charged for the event when you enter your PIN (if enabled), and the order is confirmed.

If you change your mind about the event, you'll need to call us before the event starts. There may be a delay of 40 seconds or more behind the live event.

Sky + - From Saturday August 26

For Sky+ - From Saturday August 26, Press Box Office, then scroll to Sports. Use the arrow buttons to select the event. Press select, and the buy screen will be displayed. Press select to confirm your order. Enter your pin if prompted. Alternatively, from Saturday August 18 go to Channel 491 and press the green button to go to Sky Sports Box Office, following the same actions.

You can only record the event by using this method.

Error messages

Blocked your PIN? You'll need to wait 10 minutes for this to unblock. During this time, you'll be able to reset your PIN to a new one.

You'll need to wait 10 minutes for this to unblock. During this time, you'll be able to reset your PIN to a new one. "Event unavailable": The offer has expired and the event is no longer available.

The offer has expired and the event is no longer available. "There was a problem with your purchase…": Try the steps above again.

To book online (Sky Q and Sky+ customers only) - From Friday August 11

Book Smith vs Eubank Jr 2 here from Friday August 11

There is no surcharge for online bookings.

Sky Sports Box Office App - From Friday August 11th

Watch Eubank Jr vs Smith online through the Sky Sports Box Office app and website.

If you don't have a Box Office account, you'll be able to sign up and buy the fight from Friday August 11.

How to order:

Visit https://sports.skyboxoffice.com/events from Friday August 11.

If you don't have a Box Office account, select "Buy now for £19.95 / €24.95 (ROI) "

Select "Sign up"

Select "New to Sky Box Office" and "continue to checkout"

Enter your personal and card details and pay.

This will give you access. You'll also have seven days of unlimited access to watch back the fights from when the event begins.

Watch via our downloadable player on PC/Desktop/Mac at https://sports.skyboxoffice.com

Download the Sky Sports Box Office App (available on both iOS and Android)

Stream on your NOW Smart Stick or your NOW box.

The Sky Sports Box Office app isn't available on the white NOW Box.

For more information, take a look at our Frequently Asked Questions

Now - From Friday August 11

Simply purchase the fight at skysports.com/boxofficelive

Download the free Sky Sports Box Office app on your NOW device from the App Store.

Log in to the app using your Sky Sports Box Office account details, sit back and enjoy the fight.

Phoneline - From Friday August 11

To order the event, call 03442 410888 (0818 220 225 from ROI) (there may be a £2 booking fee for telephone bookings). There is a £5/€5 surcharge for bookings made via the phone from midnight Friday September 1 to midnight Saturday September 2.

Cable customers (please contact your operator)

Available to Sky and non-Sky customers. Virgin Media, and BT customers, please contact your operator.

Sky Sports Box Office terms apply and a booking fee may also apply.

