Conor Benn: British Boxing Board of Control and UK Anti-Doping appeal decision to lift suspension

Conor Benn is facing an appeal against the decision to lift his suspension from boxing.

Benn failed two drug tests ahead of his mooted fight with Chris Eubank Jr that was cancelled last year.

At the end of last month the independent National Anti-Doping Panel issued a ruling that lifted his suspension from boxing.

Image: UKAD and the BBBoC are appealing the lifting of Benn's suspension after his failed drug tests

But the British Boxing Board of Control and UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) have lodged an appeal against that decision.

In a statement the Board said: "The British Boxing Board of Control Limited (BBBoC) can confirm that it has filed an appeal in respect of the decision of the independent National Anti-Doping Panel in anti-doping proceedings brought by UKAD against Mr Benn.

"The BBBoC has an independent right to appeal the decision and, as the governing body for professional boxing in the United Kingdom and having due regard to its role and responsibilities, has elected to do so. The BBBoC can also confirm that UKAD has also appealed.

"The said appeal shall be dealt with in accordance with the relevant rules. In accordance with those the BBBoC is unable to comment further at this time."

Image: Conor Benn

A UKAD spokesperson also said: "UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) can today confirm that it has filed an appeal in respect of a decision handed down by the independent National Anti-Doping Panel regarding anti-doping proceedings brought by UKAD against Mr Conor Benn.

"As confirmed previously in UKAD's statement on July 28, 2023, Mr Benn is no longer subject to a provisional suspension.

"The appeal process will now be followed in accordance with the UK Anti-Doping Rules."

UKAD could make no further public comment on the matter.

Conor Benn responded: "I'm disappointed at the news of an appeal being made, having already been cleared by both the WBC and the National Anti-Doping Panel to continue my career without any restriction.

"As I have said before, I am innocent. Nothing has changed and I remain confident in my position.

"I will not be commenting further while I let the legal process play out."