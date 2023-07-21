Conor Benn: WBC explain why they have dropped welterweight from their world rankings

Conor Benn has been dropped from the WBC’s world rankings.

His reintroduction back into the WBC's ratings had been contentious as Benn still has not publicly resolved his position with the UK Anti-Doping Agency (UKAD) or had a British boxing licence reinstated after failing drug tests last year.

Benn had been provisionally suspended from fighting by UKAD after he twice tested positive for female fertility drug clomiphene ahead of a proposed fight against Chris Eubank Jr last year.

But the WBC have now removed him from their rankings due to the length of time he has gone without boxing, with no date yet set for a return to the ring.

Image: The WBC say Conor Benn has been removed from their rankings due to inactivity and not having a fight scheduled

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman told Sky Sports: "The WBC ratings committee decided to remove Conor Benn due to the 15-month inactivity which is part of the ratings criteria.

"It seems there is no scheduled fight at this moment but Conor may contact the WBC to explain his case and his ranking situation may be addressed as a rating appeal [in] its process."

Benn had been returned to the WBC's rankings after the sanctioning body concluded his "highly-elevated consumption of eggs" was a "reasonable explanation" for failing a test.

The unbeaten contender welcomed the news of his reinstatement on his Instagram account at the time while hinting he disagreed with part of the sanctioning body's statement.

Benn voiced his frustration with the WBC's ruling, claiming "the manner in which I've been cleared has seemed to create further questions and add further fuel to baseless negative speculation".

He has been absent from the ring since a stoppage win over Chris van Heerden in April 2022.

Chris Eubank Jr for the time being has moved on from his saga with Benn. Eubank Jr lost a January clash to Liam Smith, who stopped him in four spectacular rounds in Manchester.

Eubank's rematch with Smith has been rescheduled for September 2 and they will return to the AO Arena to fight once again.