Oleksandr Usyk: Tyson Fury is afraid of me | 'This is a great opportunity for Francis Ngannou'

Oleksandr Usyk claims Tyson Fury is afraid of him and prioritising money over a real challenge, with the Briton instead facing MMA star Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

Usyk, who is set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles against Britain's Daniel Dubois, expressed his disbelief at Fury's decision.

However, the 36-year-old told Sky Sports News he is ready to fight the WBC champion after his August 26 bout against Dubois in Poland.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

"The guy is going to earn some decent money," Usyk said. "For Francis Ngannou, this is a great opportunity, but for Tyson Fury, it's definitely not."

The unbeaten Ukrainian believes Fury's choice to face Ngannou is driven by financial considerations rather than a genuine desire to test his skills against top-rated boxers in the heavyweight division.

Usyk added: "Doesn't it seem strange that instead of choosing a top-10 guy, he is choosing someone who has never boxed before?"

When asked if he believes Fury is scared of facing him, Usyk did not hesitate with his response.

"Yes, of course! Of course," Usyk said. "Greedy belly [Fury] is afraid of me."

With Usyk's scheduled bout against the highly-regarded Dubois just two months before Fury meets Ngannou, boxing fans eagerly await the outcomes.

Should Usyk emerge victorious against Dubois and Fury triumph against Ngannou, the clamour for a showdown between the two champions will undoubtedly grow louder.

"Let's make it happen," Usyk said of a potential bout against Fury, adding: "I am ready.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Usyk started rapping after facing off against Daniel Dubois following a press conference for their unified heavyweight title fight in August. (Warning: video contains flashing images)

"After I fight Dubois I am ready to go, [but] my main focus now is August 26."

Usyk-Fury: An unconventional journey towards each other?

Usyk's desire to become a two-weight undisputed champion has been evident since moving up to the heavyweight division, but the fight with Fury is one he has actively been chasing since defeating Anthony Joshua last summer in Saudi Arabia to defend his titles. This latest twist in his quest for undisputed glory has firmed up his beliefs.

This unexpected turn of events in the heavyweight division has left fans and analysts divided. While some argue that Fury's decision to face Ngannou is a strategic move to explore new challenges and secure financial permanence, others are inclined to agree with Usyk's assessment that Fury is avoiding a potential fight and damaging his legacy.

The bout against Ngannou will mark the in-ring return of Fury, following a 10th-round stoppage victory over Derek Chisora last December in which he successfully defended his WBC world championship belt for the third time.

Image: Fury will fight former UFC champion Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

The Cameroonian is known for having a striking-heavy skill set combined with frightening punching power. UFC president Dana White emphasised just how powerful the MMA star is by comparing his punches to being struck by a "12-pound sledgehammer from full-force overhead".

His last outing in MMA was in January 2022, where he claimed a unanimous-decision victory over former stablemate Ciryl Gane, successfully defending his UFC heavyweight strap.

Twelve of his 17 victories have come by way of knockout, all within the first two rounds. Ngannou's reputation as a fearsome knockout artist in the octagon is unquestionable, but transitioning to the squared circle against an elite boxer like Fury presents a significant challenge to overcome.

As the boxing landscape continues to evolve, the decisions made by elite fighters like Fury have far-reaching implications for the sport's future.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Promoter Frank Warren insists the match-up between Ngannou and Fury is the fight the fans want to see

The allure of big paydays and unconventional match-ups can sometimes overshadow the traditional pursuit of legacy and competitive challenges. Only time will tell how these choices will shape the careers of these fighters and the heavyweight division as a whole.

But one thing is for certain: both Fury and Usyk will certainly want to attain undisputed status at the end of this journey towards each other.