Daniel Dubois: I will ‘unleash hell’ on Oleksandr Usyk | ‘We’re going to bring the titles back home’

Daniel Dubois vowed to bring the titles ‘back home’ as he went head-to-head with Oleksandr Usyk ahead of their world heavyweight title fight on August 26.

The pair came together for their press conference in London, with the Ukrainian breaking out from an intense face-off into a bizarre rap.

Usyk will defend his unified heavyweight titles against WBA mandatory challenger Dubois, who will return to the ring for the first time since December, where he secured a third-round stoppage win over Kevin Lerena despite suffering a knee injury and being dropped three times in the first round.

Brimming with conviction, Dubois declared: "One hundred per cent, I'm ready. We're ready to rumble. This is it. We're going to bring them titles back home. They're coming with me. It's my time, it's definitely my time. Usyk's been a great champion, and as I said before, everything with a beginning has to have an end. His 'zero' has got to go."

The 25-year-old British contender recognises the magnitude of the task before him, saying: "I've got to outmanoeuvre him in everything. I'm younger, stronger, and I've got to release it all. Unleash hell on this guy. I was born for it."

Despite being labelled the underdog by bookmakers, Dubois remains unfazed, stating: "The bookies can say whatever they want, it's no pressure for me. I'm going to be 100 per cent ready on him to take them belts."

WBA, WBO and IBF champion Usyk began by reciting a poem, which his promoter Alex Krassyuk said would take too long to translate, though Krassyuk did reveal the passage was "about enemies who are going to be destroyed".

Usyk returns to the ring after a year out, when he defeated Anthony Joshua for a second time, to defend his unified titles in Saudi Arabia.

Usyk said: "I think really highly of my opponent, he's a nice man, a nice guy, a nice athlete. He got to the position of mandatory challenger, so he deserves it. All the respect for him, his team, for all the people around him. But let's stop talking, let's see on August 26."

When asked for his final message to Dubois, the unbeaten champion confidently replied: "I am the message."

Speaking after the press conference, Usyk said: "I've seen myself in his eyes. He's nervous. I'm not under pressure normally, the only moment I'm under pressure is my training."

Dubois, who has won 18 of his 19 bouts via knockout is confident in his power, saying: "I feel as though it's my time. I'm ready, confident, and positive about what I'm going to do to him. There's always pressure, but honestly, I'm built for it, and I can handle it."

The Londoner dismissed any notions of taking the fight solely for financial gain, emphasising his hunger for success and legacy. He said: "That's definitely not the case. I'm a contender and I'm ready to do what I've got to do. It's been written and I'm here to deliver. [Preparation] is good. I'm in shape and I'm ready to go. Let's get it on."

After splitting with Shane McGuigan earlier this year, Dubois teamed up with Don Charles and his new trainer shared his profound belief in his fighter's abilities, saying: "I've always believed, but now I believe more. That's God's work, and that's why we're here."

Usyk has had an illustrious career in the sport; an Olympic gold medallist, he previously reigned as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era and currently holds three of the four belts at heavyweight.

Although Dubois is considered to be a significant underdog, his promoter Frank Warren said: "I look at it in a different way to everybody else. This is a test for Usyk against Daniel, fighting a young, hungry, up-and-coming fighter.

"He's capable, he can punch, he can jab, he's faster than people think. I genuinely believe that my man will win. This is going to be a great fight, while it lasts."