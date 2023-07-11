Tyson Fury confirms next fight against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on October 28

Tyson Fury has confirmed his next fight against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on October 28.

Talk of a crossover bout between the pair had been mentioned since Ngannou joined Fury in the ring following the WBC heavyweight champion's knockout victory over Dillian Whyte last April at Wembley Stadium.

The clash to find out who is the "Baddest Man on the Planet" will take place under the official rules of professional boxing, with three judges ringside adopting the 10-point must system. Both fighters however are promising to meet in the middle of the ring, go to war and win by knockout in devastating fashion.

Fury said: "As soon as that bell goes, it'll be bombs away! This guy is supposed to be the hardest puncher in the world, but let's see how he reacts when he gets hit by the Big GK.

"I can't wait to get back out there under the lights. I'm looking forward to showing the world that The Gypsy King is the greatest fighter of his generation in an epic battle with another master of his craft.

"Francis looked tough when he jumped in the ring after the Whyte fight, but there is no one tougher than me, and you'll all see that in devastating fashion on October 28.

Image: Tyson Fury has announced he will fight Francis Ngannou in an exhibition bout next in Saudi Arabia

"I'd like to thank my promoters Frank Warren and Bob Arum, my manager Spencer Brown and the guys at Riyadh Season for making this incredible event possible. It's going to be a fight for the ages. Get up!"

Fury ends his absence from the ring following last December's dominant victory over Derek Chisora, where a 10th-round stoppage led to a third defence of his WBC world championship.

Ngannou said: "I've been waiting to meet Tyson in the ring for the past three years. My dream was always to box, and to box the best.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou has signed a deal with the Professional Fighters League

"After becoming the undisputed MMA heavyweight champion, this is my opportunity to make that dream come true and cement my position as the baddest man on the planet.

"I'd like to thank Riyadh Season and my team at 3Point0 Labs for helping put this event together. All I will say to Tyson for now is he better dance in that ring because if I touch him, he's going to sleep".

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player PFL’s head of European operations Dan Hardy discusses the chances of Francis Ngannou facing the likes of Tyson Fury in MMA or boxing

Ngannou has had time to prepare for his showdown since he departed the UFC following the end of his contract, subsequently signing an unprecedented mega-deal as a global strategic partner with global MMA co-leader Professional Fighters League (PFL) and their Super Fights Division in 2023.