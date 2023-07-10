Anthony Joshua: Forget Deontay Wilder, they've been doing my head in for so many years

Even Anthony Joshua grown weary of the long-running wrangling that has delayed the biggest fights in the heavyweight division from being made.

He had been linked to a fight with another huge-punching former heavyweight champion, America's Deontay Wilder. But instead of waiting for that contest to materialise Joshua will fight Dillian Whyte next month.

"Forget Wilder and them lot, they have been doing my head in for so many years," he said. "I don't really waste my time with timewasters.

Image: Joshua beat long-time rival Whyte in 2015

"I'm not really wasting my time waiting for people, chasing people," he explained. "I'm ready to get down, fight whoever, I'm still like that.

"Let's go. I could fight now, do you know what I'm saying? It's in your heart.

"I just want to fight."

Joshua and Whyte went head-to-head for their first press conference since agreeing to a rematch.

"I think it's going to be an even better fight than it was the first time," Whyte insisted. "It'll be a good fight, we've still got a lot of hunger in us and I can't wait to get in there."

Both were calm when they met once again in person but the two British heavyweights have a long-running rivalry. They boxed as amateurs, a bout which Whyte won before Joshua got his professional revenge when he knocked out Whyte in a hectic 2015 British title fight.

After that Joshua went on to become a unified world heavyweight champion. He lost his titles to Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk and the Ukrainian beat him a second time before Joshua came back to record a steady win over Jermaine Franklin earlier this year.

"Coming off those losses, get the 'W'," Joshua said. "We're here now ready to rock and roll.

"I don't really look at Dillian as a rival, just another body. They've got a lot hate for me.

"I just watch myself, worry about my lane."

Whyte has fought at a high level since his loss Joshua, although a world title win eluded him. Tyson Fury handled Whyte when he dispatched him inside six rounds at Wembley Stadium in 2022.

Image: Anthony Joshua outpointed Jermaine Franklin

Whyte returned to edge out Franklin on a majority decision and the two Londoners will revisit the scene of their last fight, the O2 Arena, when they box again on August 12.

"I'm always up for a fight," Whyte said. "We've both been through a lot but we're still chasing improvement.

"I'm coming to fight and I ain't got nothing to lose, so I'm all good.

"I have the power to take anybody out. But I'm focusing on getting the victory."

Joshua similarly wasn't ready to threaten a knockout.

"I've been meditating on my performance rather than how I'm going to end the fight," the former champion said.

"A massive night for my career. Victorious, 100 per cent that's my goal, that's my plan, that's my motivation."