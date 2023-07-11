Anthony Joshua: Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder, then Tyson Fury is dream scenario | 'I can beat them all'

Anthony Joshua has exclusively revealed to Sky Sports his dream scenario would be to fight Dillian Whyte, Deontay Wilder and then Tyson Fury in the heavyweight division.

Joshua announced his heavyweight rematch against Whyte at The O2 in London on August 12, and the former world champion admitted his annoyance an undisputed bout with Fury did not take place.

"I'm not disappointed. That's just the reality that we live in. That's the reality," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"Unfortunately it didn't happen, but I'm not disappointed because we know why. People are starting to see.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte speak ahead of their heavyweight rematch at The O2 in London on August 12.

"This is just how boxing goes sometimes. People are just...it's just a shame.

"But it is what it is, none of my business. If that was me, I would have gone in there and fought, but it's not me so I can't really comment on another man's decisions.

Image: Anthony Joshua said it was 'a shame' an undisputed bout with Tyson Fury did not happen, and reveals his dream scenario

"Yeah, it would be [dream scenario be Whyte, Wilder, and then Fury]. But dreams are fake. This is reality."

When asked if he believed he had it in him to beat all three men, Joshua replied: "Yes."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte faced off ahead of their heavyweight rematch at The O2 in London on August 12

Joshua took on a new trainer in Derrick James this year, and called James "a serious trainer" in Monday's press conference with Whyte.

"What I meant by that is, just make sure you're ready to work when you come to the gym," Joshua explained to Sky Sports.

"Like he knows what his standards are. He's called his gym World Class Boxing Gym. What a name! He's got a standard, and it's challenging.

"Yeah, he's a serious guy. Very serious guy.

Image: Anthony Joshua spoke to Sky Sports about trainer Derrick James, who he started working with this year

"I did what I had to do, but earlier there was a period where I was trying different coaches and ended up fighting a good fighter in Usyk during that trial and error phase, but everything is for a reason in this universe, so I've got to trust my process."

Of Whyte, Joshua said his long-time adversary was operating in the top 15 of the heavyweight division.

"Dillian fights with pride. He's fighting for his pride. And I think that's got him really far," he said.

Image: Anthony Joshua says Dillian Whyte is in the top 15 or top 10 of the heavyweight division

"And the thing is he is a tough competitor. People try and separate the gulf in class so far that they forget that these guys still have a lot of talent and are dangerous.

"Dillian is one of the top heavyweights in the division. He's top 10, top 15, that's serious. You're fighting the best.

"You've got to be serious because even in the top 15 and heavyweight boxing, it takes one punch. So being a top 15 is one punch away from being No 1."