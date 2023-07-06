Anthony Joshua announces Dillian Whyte rematch at The O2 in London on August 12

Anthony Joshua has announced his heavyweight rematch against Dillian Whyte at The O2 in London on August 12.

Joshua and Whyte are expected to go head to head at a press conference in London on Monday after they agreed terms for a summer showdown.

The former world champion has a long-running rivalry with Whyte, who defeated him in the amateur ranks, before Joshua went on to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.

As professionals, they boxed in a wild 2015 British heavyweight title, which Joshua won by seventh-round stoppage.

Joshua retracted a late request for a rematch clause in his favour last week, removing a significant hurdle, and Whyte returned the requested agreement on Sunday as negotiations neared a conclusion.

Joshua already has been linked with a potential Deontay Wilder fight, eyed to take place in the Middle East later this year.

But Whyte will also target a grudge fight against Wilder, if he emerges victorious next month.

Joshua fell short in his attempt to become a three-time unified champion after suffering back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, although he returned with a win over Jermaine Franklin in April.

Whyte also rebuilt with a points victory against Franklin after his 2022 WBC title fight loss to Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium.