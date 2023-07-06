Anthony Joshua announces Dillian Whyte rematch at The O2 in London on August 12

Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte are expected to go head to head at a press conference in London on Monday after the British rivals agreed terms for a summer heavyweight rematch at The O2 in London on August 12
Thursday 6 July 2023 16:04, UK
Anthony Joshua has announced his heavyweight rematch against Dillian Whyte at The O2 in London on August 12.
Joshua and Whyte are expected to go head to head at a press conference in London on Monday after they agreed terms for a summer showdown.
The former world champion has a long-running rivalry with Whyte, who defeated him in the amateur ranks, before Joshua went on to win an Olympic gold medal at London 2012.
As professionals, they boxed in a wild 2015 British heavyweight title, which Joshua won by seventh-round stoppage.
Joshua retracted a late request for a rematch clause in his favour last week, removing a significant hurdle, and Whyte returned the requested agreement on Sunday as negotiations neared a conclusion.
Joshua already has been linked with a potential Deontay Wilder fight, eyed to take place in the Middle East later this year.
But Whyte will also target a grudge fight against Wilder, if he emerges victorious next month.
Joshua fell short in his attempt to become a three-time unified champion after suffering back-to-back defeats to Oleksandr Usyk, although he returned with a win over Jermaine Franklin in April.
Whyte also rebuilt with a points victory against Franklin after his 2022 WBC title fight loss to Tyson Fury at Wembley Stadium.