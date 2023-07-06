Oleksandr Usyk confirms Daniel Dubois fight date for unified world heavyweight title defence in Poland

Oleksandr Usyk has announced his unified world heavyweight title defence against Daniel Dubois will take place in Poland on August 26.

The Ukrainian star has confirmed details of the WBA mandatory title defence in a social media post, revealing that he will face WBA 'regular' champion Dubois in Wroclaw.

Usyk had been set to take on Tyson Fury in an undisputed showdown at Wembley Stadium in April, only for negotiations to break down.

He has compiled an unbeaten 20-0 (13) record since turning professional and back-to-back wins over Britain's Anthony Joshua have seen the 2012 Olympic gold medallist assert his status as the unified champion of boxing's blue-riband division.

Dubois, meanwhile, will fight for the first time since successfully defending his WBA 'regular' belt with a third-round stoppage of Kevin Lerena in December, during which he suffered a knee injury as well as being put to the canvas three times in the first round.

Image: Daniel Dubois will have his first world title fight against Oleksandr Usyk

Having suffered his first professional loss to fellow British heavyweight contender Joe Joyce in November 2020, the 25-year-old Londoner has worked his way back into contention with four consecutive stoppage wins and is now 19-1 (18) in the paid ranks.

Dubois parted ways with trainer Shane McGuigan in May and is now working with Don Charles, who previously worked with British heavyweight Derek Chisora.