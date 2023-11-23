Ben Whittaker sets opponent for December 10 Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak bill, live on Sky Sports

Ben Whittaker has set the opponent for his next fight on the undercard of the Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak world title contest on Sunday, December 10, live on Sky Sports.

Whittaker, who starred at the Tokyo Olympic Games when winning the light-heavyweight silver medal, will box Stiven Leonetti Dredhaj on the bill at the Bournemouth International Centre, which was the site of Whittaker's dazzling professional debut last year.

Whittaker is unbeaten in four pro fights, three of which he has won inside the distance. In Leonetti Dredhaj, an Albanian based in Italy, he is facing an opponent with an 11-2-1 (3) record.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Azim, Ben Whittaker, Viddal Riley and Caroline Dubois call out their next opponents on The Gloves Are Off: The Takeover

For the Wolverhampton fighter it's a return to action after completing his recovery from niggling injury. He will use the bout to set himself up for an active 2024.

"I'm looking forward to getting back to it. You already know what I bring so make sure you tune in on December 10 as I'll be closing the year with another surgical performance," Whittaker said.

Promoter Ben Shalom said: "On December 10, fans are going to get another chance to see one of the boxing world's biggest talents live in action ahead of what's going to be a monumental 2024 for Ben.

"Such an electrifying talent, I think fans would have him on every card if they could. We had a busy year lined up for him but he's had some minor injuries to deal with following his fight in July. I'm excited to say he's now fully fit and raring to go."

Southampton light-heavyweight Lewis Edmondson will also be on the Bournemouth bill.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights as Ben Whittaker eases his way past Vladimir Belujsky, stopping him in the final round

He is looking to extend his unbeaten record against Dmytro Fedas on December 10.

"The Saint" claimed his seventh pro win with a technical decision victory over Petar Nosic, a former Whittaker opponent, on the undercard of Billam-Smith's world championship winning fight with Lawrence Okolie in May.

Having impressed on previous visits to Bournemouth, McKinson, 25-1 (4), will make the short trip from Portsmouth to take his place on the undercard.

The 29-year-old southpaw stopped Lebin Morales last time out at the Vitality Stadium and will be hoping a similar victory can set him up for a title run in 2024.

As well as prospect Fran Hennessy, Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will also be in action against former European champion Silvia Bortot and local man Lee Cutler will fight Kingsley Egbunike for the English super-welterweight title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ben Whittaker was flawless on his return to the ring, dispatching Jordan Grant within three rounds

In the headline bout Chris Billam-Smith makes the first defence of his WBO cruiserweight world championship against dangerous challenger Mateusz Masternak.

BOXXER CEO and founder Shalom said: “The Bournemouth International Centre is going to be rocking on December 10 as we end the year with another spectacular sold-out show on the south coast.

"We have Olympic medallists, local stars and some of the hottest young talent in British boxing in action. This is a real Christmas cracker and a show you do not want to miss.”

Watch Billam-Smith vs Masternak on Sunday December 10 live on Sky Sports.