Billam-Smith v Masternak: Lauren Price to battle Silvia Bortot on undercard in Bournemouth on Sunday December 10

Lauren Price continues her fast-track to world title level with a step up in class against Silvia Bortot on the Chris Billam-Smith vs Mateusz Masternak bill.

Price became the first woman to win a professional British title in May and the Tokyo Olympic gold medallist will be aiming to end 2023 with a statement win against Italy’s Bortot at the Bournemouth International Centre on Sunday December 10, live on Sky Sports.

Bortot, previously a European titlist, went the distance with former unified world champion Mikaela Mayer in Manchester in September, the same night Price secured her fifth pro-victory against Lolita Muzeya.

“I’m looking forward to December 10 and continuing my progression by finishing the year with a good win to take me into 2024,” said Price.

“Bortot is a good opponent, she’s game and tough like them all but I believe I’m the bigger, stronger and better boxer. She boxed Mayer in her last fight and gave her a good 10 rounds so she will be a good step up. There are some great female fights coming up and I believe next year I will be involved in the big fights.”

“Lauren is an exceptional talent and one of the future stars of this sport,” said BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom.

“She is already closing in on world titles and in just her sixth fight is taking another step up on December 10. 2024 can be a massive year for her but first she must overcome a tough test against Silvia Bortot.”

As previously confirmed, fellow Tokyo Olympic medallist Ben Whittaker is back in action on the same bill as he returns to the scene of his spectacular first professional fight.

Fresh from her impressive debut, 18-year-old bantamweight Francesca Hennessy, the daughter of renowned boxing manager and promoter Mick Hennessy, can continue the perfect start to her professional career when she gets back under the bright lights in Bournemouth.

Following his victory over Stanley Stannard in an official eliminator bout during BOXXER’s visit to the Vitality Stadium in May, Bournemouth’s Lee Cutler will face Kingsley Egbunike for the vacant English super-welterweight title.

In the main event, hometown hero Chris Billam-Smith puts his WBO cruiserweight world championship on the line against dangerous challenger Mateusz Masternak.