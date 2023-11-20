Caroline Dubois pushing for Katie Taylor's titles | 'I want to change the sport of female boxing and be that new face'

Caroline Dubois will push to become a mandatory challenger for Katie Taylor’s world titles.

Taylor faces Chantelle Cameron in a rematch at 140lbs this week, but remains the undisputed lightweight champion.

That though does mean Taylor's 135lb belts have not been contested in 2023. Dubois has her sights on those world titles, and would box for an 'interim' strap to ensure she eventually gets a mandatory shot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Azim, Ben Whittaker, Viddal Riley and Caroline Dubois call out their next opponents on The Gloves Are Off: The Takeover

"An interim belt isn't a world title, it isn't the goal but it's a step in the right direction to get me to that goal. I want to get there sooner rather than later," Dubois told Sky Sports.

"We're waiting on [Taylor]. It really depends on the rematch with Cameron," she explained.

"Maybe fight for an interim so I can push myself as a mandatory. It really does depend on how the rematch goes with Cameron. Say she loses, say she wins, what does she decide to do?

"Does she come back down to defend? Regarding that question either her belts will get vacated or there'll be opportunities for me."

Dubois would not hesitate to take the fight with Taylor, but cannot predict what the Irish star will do in 2024.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas believes Caroline Dubois impressive win over Magali Rodriguez showed what a smart and confident boxer she is

"These fights they take a toll on your body, on your mind and I don't know how much longer she's intending on staying. We're not going to see her in five years' time for sure. But you will see me in five years' time," Dubois said.

"I want to fight the big names," she added. "I want to be in the mix."

That though might ultimately mean moving up in weight. If so, those are challenges and opportunities that Dubois welcomes.

"I want to fly through the weights as quickly as possible. I want the Chantelle Camerons. I want Sandy Ryans," the Londoner said. "I want every name you can think of from 135 to 147lbs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois beats Magali Rodriguez by unanimous decision to claim the IBO lightweight title in York Hall

"I want all the belts. I can go even heavier. I don't know how long I'm going to stay around and how big my body can grow. It really does depend. You see girls jump up and I'll be able to jump up as well."

That's what Dubois' boxing idols have done and the rising star wants to follow that example.

"I'm a massive of fan of people like Manny Pacquiao, Canelo, Naoya Inoue recently, Terence Crawford. All these people they're great. But what made them great is they didn't just do it in one weight division, they moved up and did it at another," Dubois said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois was happy with her victory over a tough Magali Rodriguez and is excited for what she will be able to do a few years down the line with more experience

"They dominated their weight and moved up and up and up and continued to dominate. I want to be able to do something like that as well.

"They're breaking the boundaries and pushing what's considered to be impossible," she continued. "I want to be someone like that.

"I want to do something that hasn't been done before. I want to change the sport of female boxing and be that new face."