Richard Riakporhe dispatches Bregeon with devastating strike | 'Once I let those hands go it's over'

Richard Riakporhe floored and stopped Dylan Bregeon in just two rounds to serve a reminder of his devastating punch power.

Former French champion Bregeon had been stopped once before, in a European title fight but neither that quickly nor with a one-punch finish like that.

He'd also gone the distance with both Chris Billam-Smith and Isaac Chamberlain.

Image: Riakporhe crumbles Bregeon into the ropes. (Photo: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

Riakporhe has been out of action since January but returned to work full of purpose.

In the first round he targeted the body, chopping thudding hooks into Bregeon's trunk. His right smacked into the Frenchman's stomach and hooks rounds the arms let him blast a cross through to the head.

That was a hint of what was to come.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Richard Riakporhe's devastating win by TKO over Dylan Bregeon inside two rounds.

In the second round Bregeon needed time to recover from a low blow. But on resumption Riakporhe pounced. A huge right cross sent Bregeon plummeting over onto the canvas.

The Frenchman's corner were anxious at once and grabbed the nearest towel. Bregeon beat the count but without hesitation or remorse Riakporhe set about him once more. The Frenchman could not escape. The towel flew in as the referee ended the contest at 1-36 of the second round.

"That's what we do. I'm different, I've changed, I've been working with Angel Fernandez and he's made me realise that in here I'm a totally different animal. I send a message to everybody," he declared.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Having not fought since January, Richard Riakporhe was pleased to shake off the ring rust with a second round knockout over Dylan Bregeon and he's now eyeing a world title shot at cruiserweight.

"Once I let those hands go it's over. I only need two shots."

Riakporhe remains the No 1 ranked challenger for Chris Billam-Smith's cruiserweight world title. Billam-Smith puts his championship on the line against dangerous contender Mateusz Masternak on December 10, live on Sky Sports.

Welsh prospect Rhys Edwards edged out Brad Foster to take the best win of his career, in his first 10 round bout.

Foster dealt with a nasty cut and, despite a strong performance, was outscored by his undefeated opponent

Image: Edwards (left) and Foster go toe to toe

Edwards landed quality jabs and whipped in his left hook to head and body. But Foster, a former British and Commonwealth champion, brought his experience, toughness and physicality to bear.

Their tempers frayed at times, Edwards snapping punches at Foster when he spun round and the latter cracking him with a right on the break.

But the legitimate action between the two fighters was quality. They were well matched and fought furiously.

The cut, which would bleed into his left eye, did not disrupt Foster. He ramped up the pressure on Edwards round by round, digging in searching hooks and drilling Edwards with his cross when the Welshman strayed on to the ropes.

Edwards though tagged him with fine shots and in the last round drove Foster on to the backfoot, working hard up to the final bell.

He pocketed the decision 97-94 on the referee's scorecard.

Dylan Cheema suffered a calamitous loss to underdog Robin Zamora, a second defeat early in the Coventry man's career.

Image: Robin Zamorra upsets Dylan Cheema (Photos: Lawrence Lustig/BOXXER)

Cheema began well enough, slamming a solid right into the Nicaraguan southpaw's chin. But he didn't trouble Zamora and the latter seized his moment. He hurt Cheema in the fifth round, stabbing in a flush left hook.

Zamora opened up on his opponent and seized an upset points win 59-56.

Young prospect Gully Powar subjected Engel Gomez to sustained pressure, unleashing cracking combinations to peg back the Nicaraguan, seizing a dominant 40-36 points win after four rounds.

Tion Gibbs drew with Efsthathios Antonas, 57-57 on the referee's scorecard after six rounds.

Watch the Wolverhampton Fight Night live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix