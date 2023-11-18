Tyler Denny wants to complete ultimate underdog story against Matteo Signani: 'I'm going to get him out of there'

Tyler Denny is hoping to complete the ultimate underdog story and win the European title in front of his hometown supporters in Wolverhampton tonight.

He challenges Italy's Matteo Signani for the middleweight championship, live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Mix from 7pm.

It has been a long road to reach this point. Earlier in his career Denny lost in English title fights and he had to upset unbeaten prospects Brad Pauls, Bradley Rea and Derrick Osaze from the away corner.

The lowest moment of his career came in 2021 when he was robbed of victory over River Wilson-Bent.

The bout was halted and went to the scorecards, resulting in a technical draw, after Wilson-Bent was cut over the eye. The referee ruled the cut was due to an accidental head clash - but replays showed it was a punch that did the damage and Denny ought to have won the contest and the English title.

He was left despairing, thinking: "Where else can I go from here now?"

Denny even contemplated giving up the sport and going back to plumbing.

"I did think I don't want to do this no more," he said. "If someone's better than me and they beat me, hands up, they're better than me. But when it's out of your control and I feel like I should have won the fight, really I should have got the stoppage… That was hard to take."

But he added: "It's got more fire in me. I've used it in the right way.

"You get the hunger back for it. These things mould you into who you are today."

He believes those difficult experiences will help him beat Signani and win the European title.

"I really enjoy the fights that I'm getting, the competitive fights. It means a lot when they want to win and I want to win. I'm not being fed people," he said.

"I've been the underdog in a lot of them. That's good experience going into fights like this. You need them I think.

"I've always got that underdog mentality anyway and I feel like I have to do more than the other guy."

Denny is relishing this occasion and this opportunity. "I'm enjoying it. I'm enjoying all this," he said. "European title fight, it blows my mind a bit thinking about it.

"This is what I live for now, boxing and my kids."

Not only is he determined to win, he thinks he can do it inside the distance.

"It's the confidence within myself from the track sessions, the sparring, the body bag, day in, day out for the last three months it's been hardcore," he added.

"I couldn't have asked for a better opponent, he's going to be in my face, I won't have to go looking for him. I just think I'm a better boxer than him.

"I'm fit enough for the 12, if it comes to the 12. But I'm confident. I think I'm going to hurt him and get him out of there. I think I'll break him down.

"He's an experienced campaigner. He's going to be tough but I think I'll break him down and get to him, get him out of there."

Do that, and even greater opportunities will come his way. Promoter Ben Shalom said: "He's going to become a local hero and we're going to see him filling much bigger arenas.

"He's got that potential, he's a fan favourite. He'll have never dreamt, I don't think, of fighting for a European title, especially after the first part of his career. He's almost pinching himself to be up there. He's really excited… He's just a fighter that loves to fight.

"If he wins, this will snowball and he'll have some big, big fights. We're planning to come back with Ben Whittaker very soon. I think those two can be topping cards in Wolverhampton."

Denny can sense that vision of possibility ahead of him, but he already knows the grim reality of defeat.

"It's a game of snakes and ladders. You can be up there or you can come straight back down with a loss. But I more than fancy my chances, I'm really confident," he said.

"I just need to win by any means necessary."

He has to do that to keep the dream alive. Denny certainly does not want to go back to plumbing.

"I've had enough of toilets," he laughed. "I'd rather get punched."

