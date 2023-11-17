Adam Azim confronts European champion Franck Petitjean at weigh-in: 'He's struggling!'

Adam Azim and Franck Petitjean made weight for Saturday’s European championship fight in Wolverhampton.

Azim was 9st 13lbs 5oz while reigning champion Petitjean came in just on the 10st limit. As soon as he was off the scales, Petitjean immediately took a drink, a hint that he could have had a tight weight cut.

Britain's Azim stared down at Petitjean in their face off. The Frenchman kept telling Azim: "I'm the champion" as they glared at one another.

"I said, 'you're so dry when I hit you with a body shot you're going to be going down'," Azim told Sky Sports afterwards.

The challenger is convinced Petitjean found the weight-making difficult. "100 per cent he looked really dry. He had three bottles out straight away," Azim said. "It shows how he's struggling for the weight.

"I put the work in as a good athlete to make the weight easy," he added.

At Thursday's press conference Azim also didn't appreciate being made to wait for Petitjean. "I found that really disrespectful because he thinks he's the champion, he came late and that. As the champion he should be showing respect and have discipline," he said.

"Once I hit him he's definitely going down."

"I'm ready to rock and roll," local favourite Tyler Denny beamed after he made weight for his European middleweight title challenge against Matteo Signani.

Denny weighed 11st 5lbs, while Italy's Signani, the titlist, was a pound lighter. The Rowley Regis man is relishing the occasion and will have the home crowd behind him on Saturday at the sold-out event at the Halls in Wolverhampton.

"We respect Denny. But I've trained very hard, and I am the champion. It'll be an awesome atmosphere. Everyone will be rooting for him," Signani said. "But inside the ring, it's just me and him so all the people outside do not matter. I've always been a successful underdog, and I am here to win."

Cruiserweight contender Richard Riakporhe cut an imposing figure on the scales as he weighed in at 14st 6lbs 5oz.

His opponent Dylan Bregeon, a former French national champion just as Riakporhe is a former British champion, was a pound heavier.

Riakporhe has been out of action since January, when he recorded an impressive stoppage over Krzysztof Glowacki and is raring to get to work once again.

"I'm feeling good, I'm very happy to be back," he said. "We're just focused on Dylan and we're here to do a job."

Rhys Edwards and Brad Foster will be looking to steal the show in their well-matched featherweight clash.

Former British and Commonwealth champion Foster was 9st with Wales' Edwards just one pound heavier.

"The job is to win. I'm very confident in doing that," Foster declared. "This is where I want to be, on the big stage. I deserve it. This is where I can show my skills.

"He's trained his hardest, but I've been there and done it. Now I'm where I've always wanted to be and I can't wait.

"He's going to come forward. It could be the fight of the night."

