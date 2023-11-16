Deontay Wilder: All roads lead to fight with Anthony Joshua in 2024

Deontay Wilder believes that he and Anthony Joshua are on a path to facing each other in 2024 and the fight the "world" wants to see will happen.

Both Joshua and Wilder are on the same bill on Saudi Arabia on December 23, with the former facing Otto Wallin and Wilder against Joseph Parker.

If both fighters emerge victorious in Riyadh it is expected they will then face off in 2024, and the Bronze Bomber is ready for the fight "everyone wants to see" to finally happen.

"It is all building towards it. Finally, it has been a long time coming and finally everyone, the world, this is the biggest fight in the world," said Wilder.

"This is bigger than Usyk, there is no fight bigger in the world no matter what combat sport it is.

"Me vs Joshua is something people have been talking about, it is something fans have harassed me and him about and people will be able to say 'finally'.

"To know that it is finally about to happen, it is crazy."

Before Wilder can think about facing Joshua though, he has a bout against Parker which is a fight he thinks should have happened a long time ago.

"It is an overwhelming feeling because the fans, my fans specifically, make me feel that way," he added.

This match up with me and Joseph (Parker) has been a long time in the making and is something that should have happened a long time ago when he had his titles.

"I think after coming to one of my fights in my hometown he decided to not give me that opportunity so I am going to consider this a little payback.

"I have a little something to get off my chest, but once I release it in the ring, after that we can all go home, be with our families and shake hands.

"I think Parker, at this moment in time, I can't pick out for sure and what he is going to do and what his strategy is.

"I know one of his strategies will be to stay out of the way of the right hand.

"The main thing about it is it is going to be enjoyable to be in the ring with him.

"He is going to come and try and pressure me. But I am going to get you and when I get you, goodnight."

