Shakur Stevenson faces Edwin De Los Santos in the early hours of Friday morning live on Sky Sports

Shakur Stevenson can enhance his status as one of America's most exciting talents in another world title fight - and you can watch it live on Sky Sports in the early hours of Friday morning.

Stevenson can become a three-weight world champion when he faces Edwin De Los Santos for the vacant WBC lightweight title at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with live coverage starting on Sky Sports from 1.30am on Friday.

An action-packed undercard will also include Emanuel Navarrete's super-featherweight showdown with Robson Conceicao for the WBO title.

Stevenson, who holds an unbeaten 20-fight record with 10 stoppages, plans to deliver another masterful victory.

"This means the world to me," said Stevenson at Tuesday's press conference. "I've been grinding my whole life for these moments.

"I'm back in the same situation I was before, fighting for another vacant title. I'm just here to do what I got to do. I'm focused. I'm ready. Showtime on Thursday.



"I know that if I come in at my best, I will be hard to deal with for everybody.



"You can tell that he has a lot of heart. It may work against him on Thursday night. But I definitely respect the fact that he took the fight."

