Bob Arum: Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk's undisputed showdown to be announced on Thursday

Bob Arum has confirmed Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk are finally set to announce their long-awaited undisputed heavyweight showdown on Thursday.

The long-awaited showdown between WBC title-holder Fury and unified WBA, WBO and IBF champion Usyk is set to be held in Saudi Arabia with next February mooted as the date.

Arum, CEO of Fury's American promoter Top Rank, told Sky Sports News all will be revealed at a press conference in London and is excited to see the two go head-to-head in a bid for undisputed status.

"I can confirm they will fight each other in Saudi Arabia," Arum said.

"There will be a press conference in London, Thursday of this week, and they'll confirm the date and all the other circumstances about the fight taking place. But yes, the fight will be taking place.

"I can't wait to see that fight."

A clash between Fury and Usyk had been tentatively pencilled in for December 23 prior to the former's split-decision win over Francis Ngannou last month, but now looks set to take place early next year instead.

Arum gave assurances Fury is injury free, however, and is adamant the 35-year-old will be at his best after a below-par showing against former UFC heavyweight champion Ngannou, who was competing in his first professional boxing match.

"He is ready to fight in February, if that's when it happens," Arum said. "Going in with Ngannou, who showed himself to be very talented, nobody had a book on him because he never had a prize fight.

"Fighting Usyk is totally different because they have reams and reams of film on Usyk. I think Tyson will be a lot better prepared against Usyk than he was against Ngannou.

"I have great confidence in Tyson Fury. He's a great competitor and he'll be at his best against Usyk.

"I really believe Fury against Usyk will be a classic match."

