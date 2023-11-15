Adam Azim wants to beat Ryan Garcia to world title then fight him with promoter Ben Shalom planning major US fights

Adam Azim aims to win the European championship on Saturday and catapult himself into world title contention next year, with promoter Ben Shalom seeking to secure a fight against one of America's biggest names.

Azim challenges Frenchman Franck Petitjean for the European super-lightweight belt, live on Sky Sports.

Victory at that level in only his 10th professional fight would be a major milestone in itself in Azim's career.

But the European title has so often been the springboard to world championship success and BOXXER CEO Shalom is aiming to deliver a big US fight for Azim after announcing a landmark media rights partnership with NBC Sports.

"Adam can follow in footsteps of British greats Naseem Hamed and Amir Khan and become a global superstar," Shalom told Sky Sports.

"He is a special talent. To be fighting for European title at 21 years of age and in just his 10th fight is testament to his ability. Winning the European title is the next step towards fighting for world titles and mixing with the biggest names in the division.

"Adam has been matched aggressively in his career so far to get him to this point. We have big plans for him. In the next 12 months, we will be targeting the top names in the division - Keyshawn Davis, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis, Teofimo Lopez - all these huge fights are close to becoming a reality.

"With Sky Sports behind him in the UK and now a massive platform in the US with NBC and Peacock, Adam is only going to grow."

Azim is already highly ranked by the WBA, sitting at No 9 in their 140lbs ratings. US superstar Ryan Garcia is currently their No 4.

Garcia succumbed to Gervonta Davis at a lower weight but has dazzled in other fights, particularly his knockout win over GB Olympic gold medallist Luke Campbell.

"You've got great names there, you've got Ryan Garcia," Azim said of the WBA rankings. "So I'm among them. That's one fight down the line I'd like to take, probably get revenge for Luke Campbell as well!

"That would be great one day, to win a world title in America and hopefully beat him in America."

Azim certainly expects to see Garcia figure in the super-lightweight world title mix in 2024.

"He's good enough to beat anybody because he's got a good resume," the Slough fighter said of Garcia. "He's got that experience."

Azim though is ambitious. He would like to win a world title first, then have a dream fight with Garcia.

"It would be nice if I could get there before," he said. "That would be great."

That is a question for the future. Right now he must focus on Petitjean and what promises to be a special night on Saturday.

"It's going to be very exciting, the atmosphere's going to be brilliant. There's going to be 3,500 people in there so there's going to be a massive roar in that arena," Azim said. "Once the atmosphere gets busier and louder, I get going.

"So it's going to be great."

