Buatsi vs Azeez: BOXXER and NBC Sports announce landmark partnership ahead of light-heavyweight fight

BOXXER and NBC Sports have announced a landmark media rights partnership ahead of Joshua Buatsi's British battle with Dan Azeez this weekend.

The biggest events and brightest stars in boxing will be brought to audiences in America as part of the partnership, with bouts streamed live exclusively on NBC Universal's streaming platform Peacock and select events airing on NBC.

BOXXER's exciting schedule continues with Buatsi's light-heavyweight clash with Azeez this Saturday at The O2 in London.

The deal will see multiple BOXXER events per year added to NBC Sports' portfolio of premium sport programming, which includes the Olympic Games, Premier League, Sunday Night Football, Big Ten Football and Basketball, Notre Dame Football, NASCAR, golf, and much more.

Together BOXXER and NBC Sports will build a boxing product for Peacock subscribers to enjoy with the ultimate goal to bring BOXXER events to the USA.

BOXXER Founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: "We're delighted to announce this landmark partnership with NBC Sports, in what is a major moment for the company, allowing audiences across the USA to watch our stars in action throughout the year.

"NBC Sports reaches millions of fans every day, providing an incredible platform Stateside for BOXXER and our elite roster. We look forward to kickstarting the partnership with a huge show on 21st October, as Joshua Buatsi and Dan Azeez put it all on the line at The O2 in London."

NBC Sports has brought boxing to millions of viewers across the country beginning with the first-ever live televised fight in 1939, when Lou Nova defeated Max Baer at Yankee Stadium. Over the decades to follow, NBC Sports' coverage of the sport showcased stars including Joe Louis, "Sugar" Ray Robinson, Rocky Marciano, Muhammad Ali, "Sugar" Ray Leonard, Marvin Hagler, and Larry Holmes.

"We're excited to bring boxing back to NBC Sports and, with the sport's debut on Peacock, begin a new chapter in NBC Sports' storied boxing history," said Gary Quinn, Vice President, Programming & Owned Properties, NBC Sports.