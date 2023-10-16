Natasha Jonas makes history by becoming first Black female boxing manager

Natasha Jonas has made history by becoming the first Black female boxing manager.

In 2012, Jonas became the first British female boxer to qualify for the Olympics after reaching the semi-finals of the World Championships, and she was also the first woman to win the prestigious British Boxer of the Year award in 2022.

The two-weight world champion will manage Mikie Tallon who makes his professional debut against Sean Jackson in Manchester on Saturday.

"All my life I've always believed in myself and I've never allowed myself to give up," Jonas said.

"I've not consciously set out to be first to do anything, I just knew that I wanted to break down barriers and not be scared to do anything just because it hadn't been done before.

Image: Jonas obtained her manager's licence from the British Boxing Board of Control and will manage Mikie Tallon

"That being said, one thing I do like about being first is that it makes you part of history and nobody can take that away from you.

"I couldn't turn down this opportunity. I've known Mikie from Liverpool and watched him go through the ranks. The thought of being able to guide someone to miss pot-holes that I fell into is something I couldn't pass."

Jonas is the focus of the latest episode of the Sky Sports series Editions - released on Monday on the Sky Sports YouTube channel - a new social-first series that tells the must-know stories of elite sportswomen in a way that is unique to them, as they are given the chance to style and direct their very own cover shoot.

Jonas, who defeated Kandi Wyatt earlier this year to clinch the IBF welterweight title and be crowned a two-weight world champion, will continue fighting alongside managing Tallon.

"One of the Olympic ideals was to 'Inspire a Generation' and that's what I try do," added Jonas.

"I want to conduct myself in a way that inspires and represents my city, females, mothers and my sport positively.

Image: Jonas celebrates victory against Marie-Eve Dicaire

"I've got big hopes for him [Tallon], he's got a successful and established amateur career, so I will try and guide him through that and make him a champion. He has visions of what he wants to become and we have a vision of where we want him to be.

"Managing people wasn't something I thought I would do. I'm still going to be a competing athlete and I'm hoping to sign off on a deal very soon, but this is another avenue and another string to my bow.

"When opportunities arise, you just have to take them. It's a big responsibility but it's something I enjoy and see myself doing in the future, and doing the best for the people that I manage."