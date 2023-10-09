Dan Azeez: My previous fights as the underdog will give me the edge against Joshua Buatsi

Dan Azeez believes his experience fighting and winning as the underdog will give him the edge over friend and sparring partner Joshua Buatsi in their world title eliminator fight.

The south Londoners are set to face off in a blockbuster light-heavyweight bout at the O2 on Saturday October 21, live on Sky Sports, with neither fighter having a professional loss on their record.

Azeez, though, believes that he has the edge over Buatsi as they face off in a "genuine 50/50 fight", having beaten fighters that were "probably technically better".

When asked whether he fears losing his unbeaten record, Azeez explained "there's other ways that you lose in life".

"In training, there's so many ways you lose, so you just learn from losses to get better.

"I don't care about getting an L on my record otherwise I wouldn't have taken the fight.

"It could go either way, so it's about putting everything together and doing everything necessary to get the victory.

"It's not my first 50/50 I've been in - there have been many fights where on paper they've been 50/50 and it's not the first time that I've been in there with someone that's probably technically better than me - I've always found a way to win.

"I don't think he's been in that situation where he's ever been the underdog - every fight he's been a favourite, so I'm used to being in this situation and still coming out on top."

On whether his experience of having gone into fights as an underdog gives him the edge in his over Buatsi, the 34-year-old said, "yes - it always does".

"It gives you that drive.

"When people don't believe you can do something, it's not so much about proving them wrong but I want to prove that I'm right.

"You know what it's like being in uncomfortable situations.

"I can see it going the distance - all the outcomes, I wouldn't be surprised with - but the main outcome I'm focused on is me being the winner."

Watch Joshua Buatsi take on Dan Azeez at the O2 Arena live on Sky Sports on Saturday, October 21.