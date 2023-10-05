Adam Azim says Dalton Smith fight would be 'massive' but he first wants to become a Euro king on November 18

Adam Azim says a "massive" showdown with Dalton Smith "will happen" but he first plans to outshine his domestic rivals by becoming European champion.

The unbeaten 21-year-old challenges Franck Petitjean for the European super-lightweight title in just his 10th professional fight in Wolverhampton on November 18, live on Sky Sports.

A showdown against Smith, the current British and Commonwealth title holder, could be part of Azim's future plans, but he is concentrating on his own career path which is propelling him towards the biggest names in the division.

"Down the line, it would be something massive," Azim told Sky Sports.

"It's not a fight to make right now because we're both on trajectories to become world champions. I feel like if we become world champions, then we can make the fight bigger.

"But right now, my mindset's on the European title. I've not looked at that once because I've been chasing the EBU title. That's why I took the Fanyan fight, to prove that I'm ready for the EBU title.

"If that fight happens down the line, it's going to happen. Eventually, it's going to happen. There's no fuss. My mindset is on that European title and bringing it back home."

Becoming the first British-Pakistani to hold the title is vital to Azim and he isn't willing to let this opportunity to go waste.

"Winning the EBU title is a massive accomplishment for me," he said. "It'd be massive in the British-Asian and Pakistani community that I'll win the EBU title in my next fight. I'm not letting this go, I'm going to give everything I've got."

Last year, Azim secured three first-round stoppages, and since then, he has elevated his level of competition. Hard-fought victories over Santos Reyes and Aram Fanyan, both of which were achieved via unanimous decisions, have ensured he is ready for another stern test.

"I definitely need the experience like Fanyan," he said." I've had two hard fights, two durable opponents, and I feel like this was great preparation for the European title. I came out of them two fights with flying colours. It shows that I can tick boxes in different departments. I'm ready for the EBU title.

"I had the highlight knockouts in the early stage of my career. This is the learning process for me now, for the next stage. I am in the European stage now, where the fights are going to get tougher. The training has to be smart. Everything has to be smart.

"Even in the fights, I don't get carried away. In the two fights I had, I felt like I developed as a fighter and my patience was really good in both of the fights."

On the same bill, Tyler Denny also aims to become a European champion when he challenges Matteo Signani for the middleweight belt.

