Caroline Dubois has her sights set on fighting Katie Taylor but Natasha Jonas says there is no reason to rush it

Caroline Dubois has her sights set on fighting Katie Taylor after becoming IBO lightweight champion but Natasha Jonas says there is no reason for one of boxing's brightest young talents to rush things.

Dubois (8-0-0) showed very little ring rust, despite three months away, when demolishing Mexican Magali Rodriguez as she continued her bid to become a world champion at the York Hall on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old captured the vacant IBO lightweight title and had the experience of extra rounds as she floored the gritty Rodriguez three times on her way to a unanimous decision.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Natasha Jonas believes Dubois' impressive win over Magali Rodriguez showed what a smart and confident boxer she is

Dubois is keen to leap further into title contention, with Taylor the undisputed champion at lightweight, but the Irishwoman is currently focused on a rematch with light-welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron on November 25 in Dublin.

Speaking after her win, Dubois said: "Obviously, Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron, they're a bit tied up and I don't know what's happening with them, but as soon as they become available for me, I'm going to go out there and take it and I'm going to be the 'new'..."

However, Jonas believes Dubois has time on her side in her pursuit of a world title.

"I think there's just no reason to rush her," said the Sky Sports pundit. "I mean, we know how good she is. We know how good she can be. There's no need to rush it.

"Katie vacates one and she gets it great, but then what is she supposed to do for the next 10 years? Defend her belt?

"She's got so much time on her hands to just learn her trade and do what she does.

"I don't even know who you can put her in with. Matching is going to be tough as well because a lot of people aren't going to want to take it.

"Bigger names aren't going to be wanting to step in the ring with Caroline any time soon."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dubois beats Magali Rodriguez by unanimous decision to claim the IBO lightweight title

Former WBA super-middleweight champion George Groves feels Dubois is ready to fight anyone in the world.

"She's humble enough not to be arrogant about it, but she'll be confident to back her ability," said 'Saint George'.

"I'd say throw her in there. I mean why not? You never know.

"Sometimes in boxing you have to grab any opportunity that comes your way and maybe that won't be the case for Caroline because she's got so much time on her side,

"There's no need to be rushed, but at the same time I always wanted to be tested. She can't go through a phase of it just being knock over, knock over because that will not do her any favours. She likes being pushed, likes being tested."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Dubois knock down Rodriguez three times during their clash at York Hall

Meanwhile, Johnny Nelson says there is no going backwards for Dubois now after extending her undefeated record to eight wins and seven stoppages.

"With that opponent there [Rodriguez], that's a better opponent than I've seen her in with. So now she's in deep waters," said Nelson.

"In those deep waters she's got to fight former champions. Each one of these fights will make her a better fighter because eventually she's going to come up against a live opponent who's young, fresh, ambitious and successful - and that's when all the experience that she's picked up along the way will pay off.

"So right now she can't go back. Box former champions that have got the experience that she's just got that edge, youth and snap on because that testing time will come and she needs to be ready for it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dubois is excited for what she will be able to do a few years down the line with more experience

BOXXER promoter Ben Shalom, who is keen to fast-track Dubois, has called her the "next star" of women's boxing.

"She's a special talent, first title of many, and a huge next year as well," he said. "Katie Taylor is a huge star, and I can see why, but Caroline is the next star of women's boxing.

"I expect one of those governing bodies to recognise it very soon."