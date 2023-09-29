Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk sign contracts for undisputed world heavyweight title fight

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk have signed contracts for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, Queensbury Promotions has announced.

Talks broke down between the rival champions earlier this year, but Fury and Usyk have now agreed terms to put all the world titles at stake in a fight, with a date and venue to be confirmed.

Fury risks his unbeaten record in a bout against former UFC champion Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on October 28.

Usyk defended his WBA, WBO and IBF world titles with a stoppage win over Daniel Dubois in Poland last month.

"I do what I say. I say what I do. Undisputed. This is the Gypsy King era," Fury posted on Instagram of the news.

"You can't rabbit run anymore Usyk - you're getting it.

"Thank you to the Kingdom [of Saudi Arabia]!"

Sky Sports' Jonny Nelson says Caroline Dubois has "captured everyone's attention", labelling her the "heir apparent" to Claressa Shields ahead of the fight that could see the 22-year-old world champion for the first time.

"From turning professional, Caroline has captured everyone's attention from the seasoned pros, from fighters like Claressa Shields who could end up being Caroline's foe," said Nelson.

Dubois is fighting the Mexican street fighter-turned-pro Magali Rodriguez for her first world title - the IBO lightweight championship - live on Sky Sports this Saturday.

"Her skill, her instinct, her punch power, energy and ambition - everything about it is ridiculous for someone of such little professional experience."

