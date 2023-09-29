Caroline Dubois weighs in ahead of first world title fight vs Magaali Rodriguez

Britain's Caroline Dubois weighed in 1lb lighter than her Mexican opponent Magali Rodriguez ahead of their IBO lightweight world title fight, this Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Dubois tipped the scales at 9st 8lbs compared with Rodriguez's 9st 9lbs.

Rodriguez's nickname is 'la tormenta', however, Dubois couldn't hide her smile as she grinned and nodded in the face-off for her first headline fight.

In reaction to someone shouting at her, warning that a "storm is coming" in the former street fighter Rodriguez, Dubois sreplied: "I'm fine man - I don't get wet.

"The only person that is going to mess me up is me - I've felt that and I've had to learn that the hard way", said the 22-year-old.

Dubois's trainer Shane McGuigan could be seen stood by her side, and was asked if he agreed with Chris Billam-Smith's prediction that the Londoner would become the greatest female boxer of all time.

"Definitely", McGuigan responded.

"Because of her age, as well, she's going to have a long career. She can really fight, she entertains, she can get that knock-out and she goes for it.

"What's the point in holding her back? She's ready to go.

"I believe she's No 1 in the division and tomorrow night is the first step to showcase that."

McGuigan faces a tricky task himself, with Dubois fighting at York Hall following another of his fighters, Ellie Scotney fighting at Wembley.

On how he is going to make both fights, he joked, "I've got a body double."

Viddal Riley and Nathan Quarless were level on weight at 14st 3lbs ahead of their cruiserweight English title bout.

Riley was rubbing his hands with glee during the weigh-in, saying he "can't wait to feel the punches".

"As long as it lasts, he will feel pain", said the YouTube star from Tottenham.

Much has been made of Quarless' record of never knocking out an opponent professionally, but the Liverpudlian says his "boxing ability" will give him the edge against Riley.

Barnsley's Callum Simpson and Mexican Jose de Jesus Macias will also enter their fight on equal weight, with the pair both stepping on the scales at 11st 13lbs.

Ahead of the super middleweight bout, Simpson said, "I want to show that I've matured, and that I can perform at championship level".

Jeamie TKV will head into his exciting heavyweight clash 2lbs lighter than Brazilian Igor Adiel Macedo at 16st 7lbs.

The other Tottenham boy of the night will be hoping he can follow his game plan and "take Macedo's head off" as he hopes to face Frazer Clarke next.

Eighteen-year-old Francesca Hennessey, from Kent, will make her professional debut 2lbs heavier than her Polish opponent Sonia Klos, who is double Hennessey's age.

Stephen McKenna weighed in 2lbs heavier than Darren Tetley ahead of the bout that will open this huge fight night live on Sky Sports, and if the emotions spilling over during the fiery face-off are anything to go by, things could get heated.

