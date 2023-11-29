Caroline Dubois: Chantelle Cameron 'definitely' knocked Katie Taylor down in undisputed title fight

Chantelle Cameron should have been awarded a knockdown against Katie Taylor, says lightweight contender Caroline Dubois.

In the first round of their undisputed super-lightweight championship fight, Cameron seemed to pop Taylor off her feet with an innocuous looking jab.

The referee ruled that it was a slip and did not award Cameron a knockdown. Cameron went on to lose her 140lb titles to Taylor on a majority decision.

Image: Chantelle Cameron was not awarded a knockdown in the first round

But Dubois believes a knockdown should have been scored for Cameron. "It was definitely a knockdown. I watched it back. It was kind of a weird punch," Dubois told Sky Sports News.

"Nothing landed flush on the chin, nothing landed flush to the head but it was a punch that caused her to fall down. There was no stepping on the feet, there was no twisting of the ankle. It was a clean punch."

Taylor's victory meant she added Cameron's undisputed super-lightweight title to the undisputed crown the Irish star already held at 135lbs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Adam Azim, Ben Whittaker, Viddal Riley and Caroline Dubois call out their next opponents on The Gloves Are Off: The Takeover

"It was a great fight. I thought she performed really well. I think she's very good at winning," Dubois said of Taylor. "She knows how to win fights.

"She knew how to just throw enough to get six rounds and just ride it through to the last four.

"I think Chantelle will definitely be calling for the trilogy fight and there will be massive interest in the Amanda Serrano fight.

"So she [Taylor] has got a lot of options and obviously I'll be the one waiting as well. I'm No 1 in two of the governing bodies [at lightweight]."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Caroline Dubois knockdown Magali Rodriguez three times during their clash at York Hall

Taylor's lightweight titles are the belts Dubois, already rated the No 1 contender with both the WBC and the IBF, is gunning for.

"That's a fight that I would love. It's all up to her and with what she's achieved as a fighter, with what she's achieved in her career, she's got the ability to make a decision and pick which route she wants to take," Dubois said.

As legendary as Taylor is in the sport, it's a contest Dubois would be determined to win.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Caroline Dubois was happy with her victory over a tough Magali Rodriguez and is excited for what she will be able to do a few years down the line with more experience

"If I went into a Katie Taylor fight I would be stepping into the ring with 1000 per cent belief that I would walk away with the victory," she declared.

"I'm not trying to be arrogant or disrespectful. I genuinely do believe that I'll be able to get the win but it's all a matter of timing and whether it happens and if it happens I'll be there ready and waiting.

"That's a fight that I want. I genuinely believe it's a fight that I'm capable of winning."