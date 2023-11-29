Caroline Dubois: Chantelle Cameron 'definitely' knocked Katie Taylor down in undisputed title fight

Caroline Dubois believes Chantelle Cameron was denied a knockdown when Katie Taylor hit the deck in the first round of their undisputed title fight; Taylor eventually won by majority decision; Now Dubois is hoping to challenge Taylor for lightweight title: "I'd be able to get the win!"
Wednesday 29 November 2023 07:13, UK
Chantelle Cameron should have been awarded a knockdown against Katie Taylor, says lightweight contender Caroline Dubois.
In the first round of their undisputed super-lightweight championship fight, Cameron seemed to pop Taylor off her feet with an innocuous looking jab.
The referee ruled that it was a slip and did not award Cameron a knockdown. Cameron went on to lose her 140lb titles to Taylor on a majority decision.
But Dubois believes a knockdown should have been scored for Cameron. "It was definitely a knockdown. I watched it back. It was kind of a weird punch," Dubois told Sky Sports News.
"Nothing landed flush on the chin, nothing landed flush to the head but it was a punch that caused her to fall down. There was no stepping on the feet, there was no twisting of the ankle. It was a clean punch."
Taylor's victory meant she added Cameron's undisputed super-lightweight title to the undisputed crown the Irish star already held at 135lbs.
"It was a great fight. I thought she performed really well. I think she's very good at winning," Dubois said of Taylor. "She knows how to win fights.
"She knew how to just throw enough to get six rounds and just ride it through to the last four.
"I think Chantelle will definitely be calling for the trilogy fight and there will be massive interest in the Amanda Serrano fight.
"So she [Taylor] has got a lot of options and obviously I'll be the one waiting as well. I'm No 1 in two of the governing bodies [at lightweight]."
Taylor's lightweight titles are the belts Dubois, already rated the No 1 contender with both the WBC and the IBF, is gunning for.
"That's a fight that I would love. It's all up to her and with what she's achieved as a fighter, with what she's achieved in her career, she's got the ability to make a decision and pick which route she wants to take," Dubois said.
As legendary as Taylor is in the sport, it's a contest Dubois would be determined to win.
"If I went into a Katie Taylor fight I would be stepping into the ring with 1000 per cent belief that I would walk away with the victory," she declared.
"I'm not trying to be arrogant or disrespectful. I genuinely do believe that I'll be able to get the win but it's all a matter of timing and whether it happens and if it happens I'll be there ready and waiting.
"That's a fight that I want. I genuinely believe it's a fight that I'm capable of winning."