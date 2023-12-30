Francis Ngannou has ‘earned’ potential rematch with Tyson Fury, says Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef

Francis Ngannou has “earned” a possible rematch with Tyson Fury, says Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef.

One of the most stunning moments of 2023 came when Ngannou, unheralded as a boxer, dropped Fury.

Ngannou, a former UFC heavyweight champion, was having his first professional boxing contest in a 10-round non-title bout with Fury.

Fury, still the WBC champion, ultimately rose from the shock knockdown and won a split decision in a fight that was far closer than it was originally expected to be.

DuBoef, president of Top Rank, which co-promotes Fury, believes Ngannou now has a strong case for a future rematch.

"That's an earned ability to get the rematch. He earned that," DuBoef told Sky Sports.

"His performance dictated that [people think:] 'Woah, he has a chance. We never thought he had a chance' and in that situation I think absolutely.

"I think Tyson is regretful. He blamed himself. He thought he had an off night. He said: 'I took it lightly. It was all on me.' Didn't point fingers, which was good.

"Ngannou outperformed anybody's expectation and as a result of that you have all the components to say, hey, I want to see this again and that creates and warrants a rematch."

That, if it is to be made, will have to wait. Fury will meet IBF, WBO and WBO heavyweight titlist Oleksandr Usyk in the undisputed championship fight on February 17.

That rivalry could extend across two fights, although DuBoef suggested: "I'm not a big rematch fan. I just think that it kind of takes the prize out of the prizefight.

"It [the use of rematch clauses] is a new phenomenon that's come in the last probably decade and a half. So I'm not a big rematch fan but you have to understand that there are rematch clauses in fights and it's more of the norm today."

But on merit Fury vs Usyk could well deserve a rematch.

"I think it's a special moment in February when we get all the heavyweight titles together," DuBoef said.

"I think that we're talking about two world class heavyweights that will hopefully put on an incredible performance and if it's that good of a fight then it warrants a rematch. It shouldn't be something that should be dictated prior to seeing what the first fight is.

"Let's hope that they put on such a great fight that it warrants a rematch."