Jake Paul calls out Canelo Alvarez after first-round knockout over Ryan Bourland as Amanda Serrano suffers injury

Jake Paul called out super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez after he knocked out Ryan Bourland in one round in Puerto Rico.

Paul simply overpowered his opponent on Saturday night which forced the referee to stop the fight after two minutes and 37 seconds as Bourland was unable to defend himself.

The win for Paul moves his professional record to 9-1 with two wins against established fighters.

The YouTuber turned boxer is aiming to become world champion and wants to fight Alvarez in the future.

"I mean, he was supposed to give it to me, right? This guy has 19 fights, he's super-experienced. I guess we've got to step it up way more," said Paul after the fight to DAZN.

"But I'm ready. I'm getting sharp. This is my life now, and, like I said, I'm on the road to becoming a world champion.

"Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it. I'm repping Puerto Rico, you're repping Mexico, so it's Puerto Rico vs Mexico. I want Canelo. I want all the biggest names. Like I said, I'm the face of this sport. Truly, who's doing more for boxing than me? I keep on proving myself time and time again."

Serrano pulls out of main event at last minute

Image: Amanda Serrano (r) and Nina Meinke embrace after the fight was called off

Women's boxing champion Amanda Serrano was prevented from fighting because of an eye injury, forcing her homecoming bout in Puerto Rico to be scrapped at the last minute.

Serrano was to defend her IBF, WBA, and WBO women's featherweight titles against Germany's Nina Meinke, with Paul, who is also her agent, fighting in the previous bout so Serrano could have the main event in front of her home fans.

However, shortly after, it was announced that Serrano was declared unfit to fight by the Puerto Rican Boxing Commission because of an eye injury she sustained Friday.

"She is devastated that she won't be able to perform in front of her hometown fans, but despite wanting to go out and put on a show, the commissioner said there is no way she can fight with her eye in its current condition," Most Valuable Promotions said in a statement.

Appearing to be in tears behind sunglasses she was wearing, Serrano stood next to Paul in the ring as he explained that her cornea had been exposed due to the injury.

The company added that Meinke would be paid her full purse and would provide full refunds for fans seeking one.

Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KOs) was born in Puerto Rico and lives in New York. The seven-division champion fought in the first women's boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden, edged by Katie Taylor in 2022.

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book Joshua v Ngannou now!

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...

Stream boxing and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.