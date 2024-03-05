Joshua vs Ngannou: Watch a free live stream as fighters showcase their boxing skills in the media workout

Francis Ngannou faces Anthony Joshua in a 10-round heavyweight fight on Friday and a packed undercard also includes Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker and Nick Ball's world title fight against Rey Vargas, live on Sky Sports Box Office from 4pm on Friday
Wednesday 6 March 2024 06:23, UK
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will showcase their speed and power during a media workout - and you can watch on a free live stream!
Britain's former world champion collides with MMA star Ngannou in Saudi Arabia on Friday, live on Sky Sports Box Office from 4pm.
The fighters will provide a glimpse of their explosive punches and razor-sharp reflexes during a workout in front of the watching media.
On an exciting undercard, Zhilei Zhang battles Joseph Parker in another explosive heavyweight encounter, while unbeaten Brit contender Nick Ball challenges Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title.
Australian heavyweight Justis Huni can showcase his speed and power against South African Kevin Lerena and Portsmouth's Mark Chamberlain will be aiming to boost his growing reputation with a win over Gavin Gwynne.
