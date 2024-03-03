Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: When is the fight? How can I watch it? What are they saying?

Anthony Joshua faces Francis Ngannou in heavyweight clash on Friday, live on Sky Sports Box Office; ring walks in Saudi Arabia expected at around 11pm UK and Ireland time as Joshua looks to propel himself back into world title contention against man who floored Tyson Fury last time out
Sunday 3 March 2024 18:21, UK
All you need to know ahead of Friday's Sky Sports Box Office showdown between heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.
Joshua and Ngannou will meet in a 10-round heavyweight clash on Friday March 8 with the ring walks for the main event expected at 11pm UK time. Coverage of the build-up begins at 4pm on Sky Sports Box Office with hours of the undercard on Sky Sports Action from 4pm
The clash will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is happening on Friday due to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - which is live on Sky Sports - running at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on the Saturday.
Great Britain's Joshua is a former unified WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion. He has won his last three fights - against Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius and Otto Wallin - after successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.
Cameroonian Ngannou will be appearing in just his second boxing match but made headlines in his first by dropping the undefeated Tyson Fury in the third round before going on to lose via split decision.
Ngannou was the reigning UFC heavyweight champion before he left the promotion to begin his boxing career and has 17 wins and three losses from his time in MMA.
Anthony Joshua:
"This Friday it's going to go down, so I can't wait for the opportunity to show my skills and combat this person who thinks he can knock me out. I believe I can knock him out. Definitely. I would love to knock him out and make a statement.
"I'm just ready for a good fight - someone who's got two arms and I know where the jabs come from, the hooks, the body shots, the right hand, the right hook - so I can be ready for the shots coming my way.
"He has to be ready for the shots which are coming his way because I'm a man who will be standing in front of him, bringing him a lot of hell and problems as well."
Francis Ngannou:
"I believe if I land on anyone, I will knock them out. The question is how to land? That's the hardest thing.
"Almost everyone in this division can knock anyone out, but how do you land or carry that power and energy to 10 rounds and still hit someone hard or knock somebody out after all the fatigue? It's a chess game.
"I didn't have any experience in boxing but don't make any mistake. I've had a lot of experience in life and a lot of experience fighting. I've built my fighting spirit as high as anyone else. I know I can fight."
Joseph Parker, who upset Deontay Wilder in his last fight, will take on Zhilei Zhang for the WBO interim heavyweight title.
Unbeaten Liverpool fighter Nick Ball will challenge Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title, while in an all-British bout, Mark Chamberlain will fight Gavin Gwynne for the European lightweight championship.
Elsewhere, Australian heavyweight prospect Justis Huni, Tyson Fury's brother Roman Fury, British super-welterweight Jack McGann and local fighter Ziyad Almaayouf will be in action.
