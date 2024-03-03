Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: When is the fight? How can I watch it? What are they saying?

All you need to know ahead of Friday's Sky Sports Box Office showdown between heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou.

When is the fight?

Joshua and Ngannou will meet in a 10-round heavyweight clash on Friday March 8 with the ring walks for the main event expected at 11pm UK time. Coverage of the build-up begins at 4pm on Sky Sports Box Office with hours of the undercard on Sky Sports Action from 4pm

How do I book the fight and how much is it?

The event is priced at £19.95 for Sky customers in the UK and €24.95 for Sky customers in the Republic of Ireland up until midnight on Thursday March 7.

Thereafter it will be £19.95 or €24.95 across all "self-service" bookings (remote control/online) or £24.95 / €29.95 if booked via the phone (either IVR or agent) but note an additional £2 booking fee if via an agent will apply.

The event price will revert back to £19.95 / €24.95 from midnight Friday March 8.

Where is the fight taking place - and why is it on a Friday?

The clash will take place at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It is happening on Friday due to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - which is live on Sky Sports - running at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit on the Saturday.

What do I need to know about the fighters?

Great Britain's Joshua is a former unified WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight champion. He has won his last three fights - against Jermaine Franklin, Robert Helenius and Otto Wallin - after successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

Cameroonian Ngannou will be appearing in just his second boxing match but made headlines in his first by dropping the undefeated Tyson Fury in the third round before going on to lose via split decision.

Ngannou was the reigning UFC heavyweight champion before he left the promotion to begin his boxing career and has 17 wins and three losses from his time in MMA.

Anthony Joshua's professional boxing stats

Age: 34

34 Height: 6f 6in

6f 6in Total fights: 30

30 Record: 27-3 (24 KOs)

Francis Ngannou's professional boxing stats

Age: 37

37 Height: 6ft 4in

6ft 4in Total fights: 1

1 Record: 0-1

What are the fighters saying?

Anthony Joshua:

"This Friday it's going to go down, so I can't wait for the opportunity to show my skills and combat this person who thinks he can knock me out. I believe I can knock him out. Definitely. I would love to knock him out and make a statement.

"I'm just ready for a good fight - someone who's got two arms and I know where the jabs come from, the hooks, the body shots, the right hand, the right hook - so I can be ready for the shots coming my way.

"He has to be ready for the shots which are coming his way because I'm a man who will be standing in front of him, bringing him a lot of hell and problems as well."

Francis Ngannou:

"I believe if I land on anyone, I will knock them out. The question is how to land? That's the hardest thing.

"Almost everyone in this division can knock anyone out, but how do you land or carry that power and energy to 10 rounds and still hit someone hard or knock somebody out after all the fatigue? It's a chess game.

"I didn't have any experience in boxing but don't make any mistake. I've had a lot of experience in life and a lot of experience fighting. I've built my fighting spirit as high as anyone else. I know I can fight."

Who is on the undercard?

Joseph Parker, who upset Deontay Wilder in his last fight, will take on Zhilei Zhang for the WBO interim heavyweight title.

Unbeaten Liverpool fighter Nick Ball will challenge Rey Vargas for the WBC featherweight title, while in an all-British bout, Mark Chamberlain will fight Gavin Gwynne for the European lightweight championship.

Elsewhere, Australian heavyweight prospect Justis Huni, Tyson Fury's brother Roman Fury, British super-welterweight Jack McGann and local fighter Ziyad Almaayouf will be in action.

Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker

Nick Ball vs Rey Vargas - (WBC featherweight title)

Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov - (WBA super-welterweight title)

Mark Chamberlain vs Gavin Gwynne (European lightweight championship)

Andrii Novytskyi vs Juan Torres

Justis Huni vs Kevin Lerena

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Christian Lopes Flores

Roman Fury vs Martin Svarc

Jack McGann vs Louis Greene

