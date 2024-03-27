Viddal Riley beat Daniel Dubois once before: 'Maybe we run it back again after all these years'

Viddal Riley has beaten Daniel Dubois once before.

Today Dubois is an imposing heavyweight who impressively challenged Oleksandr Usyk for his unified world title. Riley is the English cruiserweight champion who will defend his belt against Mikael Lawal on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

But when they were both young amateurs they boxed at light-heavyweight and Riley came away with the victory.

"That was a good fight!" Riley told Sky Sports. "He was big.

"Daniel started the fight very strong. He's very heavy handed. He came out, he hit me with a few punches. I thought: 'This guy!'" Riley continued.

"It woke me up. I got into my boxing, got into my routine, picking my punches and yeah I got a win, I got a unanimous win. But a good fight and a fight that was pending for a long time, even then, even though we were only 16.

"We were sparring each other from seven, eight years old. So Daniel's someone I've seen my whole life boxing."

But Riley doesn't necessarily rule out a repeat contest as professionals.

"Who knows maybe one day, heavyweight title fight, Wembley stadium? Heavyweight title, me versus Daniel, we run it back again after all these years," he said.

"I've got love for Daniel. But we contain the same thing. When we're fighting, he will try and kill me. And I'm going to try and do the same thing to him.

"But maybe one day people will be treated to a massive fight between me and Daniel Dubois."

That kind of "end game super-fight" is currently just an idea not an immediate goal for Riley. He is fully focused on Sunday night's opponent Mikael Lawal.

Lawal is a former British champion who's only lost once and has previously sparred the likes of Usyk, Tony Bellew and others.

Riley noted: "He's a good fighter, he's an experienced fighter not just under the lights but in gyms as well. He's been in a lot of good camps. He's sparred a lot of top guys. There's a lot of things he's probably seen before. But he hasn't seen Viddal Riley.

"If you switch off, he will switch you off."

But he added. "As humans we need to feel challenged.

"Some people don't like it but we need it. I've embraced that feeling, rather than run away from it.

"I've always like risks but as I've matured and had good advice and tutelage, I still like risks but I've learned to make them calculated.

"I think this is the right step up."

