Boxing in 2024: Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke, Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk and much more - the key fights coming up

Boxing in 2024 is promising to deliver a sequence of key fights and the big bills keep on coming.

A series of major events is coming up live on Sky Sports.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle will fight for the undisputed minimumweight world championship with Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson the co-feature.

The much-anticipated grudge match between British and Commonwealth heavyweight champion Fabio Wardley and Olympic bronze medallist Frazer Clarke then takes place on Easter Sunday. The bitter rivals collide at London's O2 Arena on March 31 live on Sky Sports, with rising star Ben Whittaker and much more on the bill.

American heavyweight hope Jared Anderson fights Ryad Merhy on April 14 and May will feature an array of outstanding fights.

Naoyo Inoue puts his undisputed super-bantamweight crown on the line again Luis Nery on Monday May 6.

The following week, on May 11 Olympic gold medallist Lauren Price will challenge Jessica McCaskill for the WBA welterweight world title and on May 12 Vasiliy Lomachenko returns to world title action as he fights George Kambosos for the IBF 135lb championship, all live on Sky Sports.

On May 18, Sky Sports Box Office will screen the Tyson Fury versus Oleksandr Usyk undisputed heavyweight championship fight.

On May 19, Emanuel Navarrete takes on Denys Berinchyk for the vacant WBO lightweight world title and May 24 Lawrence Okolie comes back to challenge Lukasz Rozanski for the WBC bridgerweight belt, both live on Sky Sports.

The key upcoming fights:

Saturday March 30

Desert Diamond Arena Arena, Glendale, live on Sky Sports

Seniesa Estrada vs Yokasta Valle (Undisputed minimumweight)

Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson

Sunday March 31

O2 Arena, London, live on Sky Sports

Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke (British & Commonwealth heavyweight)

Ben Whittaker vs Leon Willings

Florian Marku vs Chris Kongo

Viddal Riley vs Mikael Lawal

Sunday April 14

American Bank Center, Texas, live on Sky Sports

Jared Anderson vs Ryad Merhy

Efe Ajagba vs Guido Vianello

Monday May 6

Tokyo Dome, Japan, live on Sky Sports

Naoya Inoue vs Luis Nery

Saturday May 11

Cardiff International Arena, live on Sky Sports

Jessica McCaskill vs Lauren Price

Sunday May 12

Perth, Australia, live on Sky Sports

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos (IBF lightweight)

Saturday May 18

Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, live on Sky Sports Box Office

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk (Undisputed heavyweight)

Sunday May 19

Pechanga Arena San Diego, live on Sky Sports

Emanuel Navarrete vs Denys Berinchyk (WBO lightweight)

Saturday May 24

Podpromie Arena, Rzeszow, Poland, live on Sky Sports

Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie (WBC bridgerweight)