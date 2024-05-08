FREE STREAM: Watch Lauren Price and Jessica McCaskill in public workout ahead of world title fight

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Exclusive live coverage of the McCaskill v Price media workouts from Cardiff.

Lauren Price is just days away from challenging Jessica McCaskill in the first world title fight of her professional career - watch a live stream of the pair going through their final preparations in a public workout!

Olympic champion Price will look to strip McCaskill of the American's WBO, IBO and Ring Magazine welterweight world titles in front of her home fans in Cardiff this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30pm.

Price's maiden world title fight comes in just her seventh professional fight as she prepares to take on the experienced McCaskill, who previously reigned as undisputed welterweight champion.

Mark Jeffers will also feature at Wednesday's public workout as he defends his Commonwealth Silver super middleweight title against Scottish Champion Darren Johnstone.

Undefeated featherweight Rhys Edwards gears up ahead of his clash with former British champion and WBA No 1 contender Thomas Patrick Ward for the WBA Intercontinental title, while Newport super middleweight Kyran Jones, unbeaten Welshman Lewis Howell, Kane Shepherd and Moses Jolly will also be put through their paces.

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.