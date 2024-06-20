Jared Anderson faces heavyweight 'acid test' against Martin Bakole | Anderson could be 'really special'

Jared Anderson faces the most important test of his career so far when he takes on Martin Bakole on August 3 in Los Angeles.

Anderson has been steadily progressing and is tipped by many as the next star heavyweight to emerge from America.

But in Bakole he will face a staunch test. The hard-puncher has dominated Carlos Takam to confirm his place as one of the leading contenders in the division.

For Anderson's promoter Bob Arum though it is a calculated gamble.

"Jared's up for the challenge. I think he'll do well. But Bakole is a very, very tough fighter," the head of Top Rank told Sky Sports. "[He has a] great punch. But we have confidence that Jared will beat him and Jared has the ability, we believe, to go all the way in the heavyweight division.

"I think he's going to be a future champion, Tyson [Fury] told me as much early on. They had sparred together. I think Jared is a very, very good fighter. He's now become a real professional. This is his biggest test yet and I think he'll come through well. But we'll see.

"I like his chances," he added. "This is the history of boxing. A fighter beats various opponents on his way up, some not so good, some good, some step-up fights and then he goes in with a guy who's a real step-up fight and if he comes through then you know you have something really special and that's the kind of fight he'll have on August 3."

Ben Shalom, who promotes Bakole, thinks his fighter finally has a breakthrough moment on his hands.

"It's the opportunity that Martin needed," Shalom told Sky Sports. "[Bakole] is the last fighter you want to face, fair play to him taking that, he deserves a lot of credit.

"[Bakole] is that good that no one really wants to fight. This is a fantastic fight. It's a great opportunity. It's a 50-50 fight. He's going to need to have really have a great camp and really put it in and really be fit going in there with Jared Anderson. But you have to say what an opportunity. What an opportunity to create that name to match the talent that we all know Martin has."

Though Anderson will be looking to prove himself, Shalom underscores how confident Bakole is.

"It's an acid test for [Anderson]. You've got to put him down as one of the biggest prospects in the heavyweight division if he can beat Martin Bakole," the BOXXER promoter said. "I do think Martin will think Christmas has come early with this one. So let's see what happens."

Shalom also believes that victory will put the winner on course of a world title shot.

"With all the fights going on in the heavyweight division now, this will be Martin's real breakthrough," Shalom said.

"If he gets through this he'll be hard to avoid."