Rafael Espinoza successfully defends WBO title, stopping Sergio Chirino in the fourth round

Rafael "El Divino" Espinoza defended his featherweight WBO title for the first time with a fourth-round TKO over Mexican countryman Sergio Chirino.

Espinoza started confidently, dropping Chirino in the opening round, and again in the third round before sealing the match with a knock-out in the fourth round.

The 6'1" featherweight destroyer (25-0, 21 KOs) sent Chirino to the canvas in the first round with a counter left hand.

In the third round, Espinoza unleashed a right hand that nearly sent his compatriot through the ropes.

That soon signalled the beginning of the end with a flurry of shots as Chirino (22-12, 13KOs) hit the deck for the final time.

"From the beginning, the hunger that I have to triumph, to be better and to move forward was apparent. I gave my heart, and it shows," said Espinoza.

"I like throwing punches and showing people what they want to see, which is action. That's why I went forward as soon as the first round began.

"I'm here. It's my time. The time of 'El Divino.' I want to unify, and I want the big challenges."

Cortes Edges Nova

Andres "Savage" Cortes (22-0, 12 KOs) dug deep in the junior lightweight co-feature to beat former world title challenger Abraham Nova (23-3, 16 KOs) by unanimous decision.

After months of trash talk, the action was tense in an even match-up.

Cortes took an early lead in the opening rounds pushing forward from a high guard to connect hooks and right hands to Nova's head and body, and was successful with a right uppercut on the inside.

Nova started to find his rhythm as Cortes began to tire in the eighth round, and stunned Cortes with an overhand right in the ninth round.

Nova's spirited late surge was not enough though, with Cortes scoring 97-93, 2x and 96-94.

"I knew he was a tough competitor. He just went 12 rounds with a world champion. So, I knew it would be a tough one," said Cortes.



"He called me a dirty fighter, but he was really dirty in there. All these headbutts and stuff. But it was a good fight. No excuses. I dug deep and got the victory."

Nova said, in response: "I started a bit slow. But then I got my rhythm. I went in there, and I did what I had to do. He hit me a lot behind the head.

"This is boxing. All I've got to go is back to the drawing board, fix a couple of things and come back."

Isley wins battle of former amateur rivals

Troy Isley (13-0, 5 KOs) kept his unbeaten record intact as he scored a unanimous decision over Javier Martinez (10-1-1, 3 KOs).

Isley secured the North American Boxing Organisation (NABO) title with scores of 97-91, 2x and 96-92.

The pair had split four fights as amateurs but as professionals, it was Isley's constant aggression and intelligent boxing that put him ahead.

Martinez resorted to low blows in the seventh round, getting a point deducted, and Isley followed suit in the ninth round.

Martinez tried a late surge in the final two rounds but Isley remained ahead to claim the victory.

"His two wins over me as an amateur meant nothing. The talent gap showed. We're on to bigger things now. I want the champions soon," said Isley.

Other results

Bantamweight: Floyd Diaz (12-0, 3 KOs) earned his second victory of the year with an eight-round points triumph over Mexican veteran Francisco Pedroza (18-12-2, 10 KOs).

Scores: 78-73, 3x.



Junior Lightweight: DJ Zamora III (13-0, 9 KOs) authored a workmanlike unanimous decision win over Jose Antonio Meza (9-10, 2 KOs) following eight rounds of sustained action.

Scores: 80-72, 2x and 79-73.



Junior Bantamweight: Steven Navarro (2-0, 1 KOs) dazzled in his Top Rank debut and coasted to a unanimous decision victory over Juan Pablo Meza (7-4, 2 KOs).

Scores: 60-54, 3x.



Middleweight: Bryan Polaco (7-0, 5 KOs) stopped Richard Acevedo (6-1-1, 5 KOs) in the third round of a scheduled six-rounder.