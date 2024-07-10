Chris Eubank Jr signs with BOXXER and targets Canelo Alvarez showdown | 'We have big plans!'

Chris Eubank Jr has signed a major new partnership deal with promoters BOXXER as he targets mega-fights and vows to silence his domestic rivals ahead of a hotly-anticipated return to action.

The Brighton star has forged his own reputation in the sport as well as continuing his family's historic legacy in a career which has seen him claim notable victories over Liam Smith, James DeGale, Arthur Abraham, Matvey Korobov, Dmitrii Chudinov and more.

The top-rated middleweight contender looked at his best last time out when concluding his rivalry with Liam Smith with an emphatic 10th-round stoppage win over the former WBO world champion in front of a capacity crowd at the AO Arena in Manchester in September.

Having joined forces with BOXXER, the Las Vegas-based fighter has now set his sights on the biggest fights available, targeting pound-for-pound stars Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford.

"I'm very excited to have signed with BOXXER and Ben Shalom. They fit the direction I want to go in. We have big plans over the next 12 to 24 months. There are big fights in the pipeline and these guys can make it happen. This is a partnership. I have the freedom and the leeway to work how I want to work, which is very rare. I'm in a position of power. I'm in a position to really control the direction that I want to go in, so I'm excited," Eubank Jr said.

"I've been in the game for 12 years now and I'm still hungry. I'm still excited. I'm still in love with the sport of boxing. I'm in a blessed position right now where there are four or five different names out there that are mega-fights that everybody wants to see. Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford, Conor Benn, Billy Joe Saunders - and that's just off the top of my head.

"There are many more fights out there that can be made, even domestically, so I'm in an exciting position."

BOXXER founder and CEO Ben Shalom said: "Chris Eubank Jr is undoubtedly one of the biggest star attractions in boxing. He brings excitement and intrigue wherever he goes. BOXXER is his natural home and I'm incredibly excited to work with Chris to make sure we fully realise his huge potential and fierce ambition.

"We've had the privilege of working with Chris on some massive fight nights in the UK and there will be plenty more to come in the UK and worldwide. He is a bona fide pay-per-view star. The hunger and ambition is there.

"We can't wait to see him back in action and involved in some massive fights."