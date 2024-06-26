Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois 'had to be pulled apart' before press conference for Wembley bout

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois "had to be pulled apart" hours before their press conference for a world title fight at Wembley on September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Joshua will face Dubois in an all-British heavyweight clash for the IBF world heavyweight title at Wembley, and the two had to be separated after tensions became high following a face-to-face sit-down interview, according to Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn.

Oleksandr Usyk announced on Tuesday that he had vacated the IBF belt, which means Joshua can regain one of the world titles he previously held if he defeats Dubois, who has been upgraded from IBF interim title holder to the IBF champion.

Joshua has marched back up the heavyweight ranks after suffering two consecutive losses to Usyk, who went on to become the undisputed world champion with his stunning victory over Tyson Fury last month.

Dubois, who previously held a version of the WBA title, has also rebuilt successfully from a loss to Usyk.

Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports: "Even the face-off was quite tame earlier, and something was said - 'We can do it now if you want' from Dubois - and the next thing AJ is up and they had to be separated and pulled apart."​​​​​​

Image: Joshua will face Dubois at Wembley on September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office

"It was quite spicy. Three hours later, they get up there and probably don't want to say too much, but it's a great fight.

"My job is to look past Dubois. AJ is not thinking of anyone else. I've always believed he'll become undisputed, I'm so confident he beats every heavyweight in the world."

Joshua and Dubois faced off for the first time at the launch press conference for their blockbuster battle at Wembley on 21 September for the IBF heavyweight world title

Dubois: I need to become a king-slayer | AJ: We're all a pack of lions

Dubois, speaking at Wednesday's press conference...

"I'm just aiming to be the best. To fight the best and beat the best. AJ has been the king for a long time, and we all know it, so on the night I need to become a king-slayer.

"That's my goal and that's the mission at hand. I'm just ready to go.

"I'm definitely learning more about myself with every fight, as a fighter and as a person. Coming out of the darkness, going into the light and being a man of the future.

"I've improved all round as a fighter and an athlete. I'm really up for this and ready to go.

I'm ready to let my fists do the talking. I'm 100m per cent ready. I'm going to go to camp, focus and train like a beast. Bring it on."

Dubois is confident he'll have the beating of Joshua when they fight at Wembley in September, while AJ is just focused on making sure he's in peak physical condition to perform on the night

Joshua, speaking at Wednesday's press conference...

"It's the next man up. I've had Dubois on my mind for a while, and he'll be on my mind for the next 12 weeks until I get my hand raised.

"I'm not silly either, I know the game. We're all in the wild. We're a pack of lions and hunters. I have to keep my eyes peeled, I can't just focus on those two [Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder].

"The goal is just to get through a successful training camp, and then performing on the night. The shiny stuff comes at a later date."