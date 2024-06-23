Tyson Fury deserved decision in first fight with Oleksandr Usyk, and can win the rematch, says promoter Bob Arum

Tyson Fury deserved to win his first fight with Oleksandr Usyk, maintains promoter Bob Arum, but will make changes for the December rematch.

Fury suffered the first defeat of his professional career decision in his undisputed heavyweight world championship clash with Usyk last month.

They are due to box a second time on December 21.

Top Rank's Bob Arum, who promotes the Briton, does expect something different from Fury going into that rematch.

"I'd assume there'd be certain changes but that's up to Tyson and SugarHill [Steward] the trainer who I have great respect for, protege of the great Emanuel Steward," Arum told Sky Sports.

"I expect certain changes but what they are and how significant they'll be I don't know."

Arum does believe that will be enough for Fury to win the second fight.

"We all felt over here [at Top Rank] and I was in Riyadh and I also felt it was going to be a very close fight," Arum said.

"Because I've known Usyk since he turned pro and I knew what a good, determined fighter he was and I followed him in his career because he's such a good friend of [Vasiliy] Lomachenko and they were always around together."

He does though think that Fury deserved to win the decision in the first fight.

"I thought he won a close fight but I could see it going the other way which it did," Arum explained.

"But Fury as he goes into training he's got to fight 12 full rounds. Because I thought the first part of the fight, it was no contest. It was all Fury.

"Then in the eighth round Usyk came on and won eight through 11 and I had Tyson come back and win the 12th.

"If Tyson trains well and goes 12 meaningful rounds, he should be able to beat Usyk."