Junto Nakatani: Who is boxing's new 'Monster'? Will he fight Naoya Inoue and other key questions

Junto Nakatani takes on Vincent Astrolabio in an exciting world title defence, live on Sky Sports, on Saturday morning. We ask the key questions ahead of the fight and bantamweight contender Charlie Edwards gives his expert view.

Who is Junto Nakatani?

Junto Nakatani, from Kanagawa in Japan, is the WBC bantamweight world champion.

He is already a three-weight world titlist with a flawless 27-0 record. He has won 20 of those fights inside the distance. He is still just 26 years old but has already made devastating knockouts one of the hallmarks of his work.

He first won the WBO flyweight title in 2020, halting Giemel Magramo in eight rounds.

Last year he beat Andrew Moloney to win the WBO super-flyweight title, securing that victory with a monstrous power-punch finish, which went down as one of the best knockouts of 2023.

In February he inflicted a crushing defeat on Alexandro Santiago, wiping him out in six rounds to win this WBC title.

Charlie Edwards, a rising bantamweight contender, has been taking a keen professional interest in Nakatani as a potential future opponents. He told Sky Sports: "I believe he's the best in the division at bantamweight right now.

"Nakatani's a great fighter. His resume speaks for itself. He's won titles at multiple weights. He's a real handful for most fighters."

And, he added: "Everyone loves a knockout artist."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Who is Nakatani fighting?

Vincent Astrolabio from the Philippines will be the first man to challenge him for the WBC bantamweight belt.

Astrolabio is a former world title challenger, who took on Jason Moloney, Andrew's brother, for the WBO's bantamweight championship last year, only losing on a majority decision.

His notable wins include beating Guillermo Rigondeaux in 2022. Fourteen of Astrolabio's 19 victories have come inside the distance and, while he's had four defeats, he's only been stopped once and that was in 2018 at an early stage in his career.

Edwards said: "In the world of boxing there's always problems that can arise and Nakatani might take a few rounds to work him out. I've watched him. He beat Rigondeaux so he obviously can fight and box at a high level but I do feel like he got Rigondeaux at the right time.

"I believe that once Nakatani finds his rhythm and his range, Astrolabio will make mistakes. Nakatani is very precise and he sets traps and I think he'll walk him into one, maybe get him out of there.

"He's very tough and game… But I feel like he'll make the mistakes and he'll pay."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

When can I watch them?

The Nakatani vs Astrolabio world title fight takes place at the Kokugikan Arena, Tokyo's historic sumo wrestling arena.

The show starts at 10am UK time on Saturday (July 20), and can be watched live at 10am on Sky Sports Action.

The bill features two other world title fights, Kosei Tanaka vs Jonathan Rodriguez for the WBO super-flyweight championship and Riku Kano against Anthony Olascuaga for the WBO flyweight crown.

The main event ringwalks aren't expected to take place until 12pm on Saturday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Two-weight world champion Junto Nakatani defends his WBC title on Sky Sports this Saturday and it's advised not to blink when he fights

How good is Nakatani?

There are now four rival champions, all of them from Japan and Nakatani could be the best of all. He has the WBC belt at 118lbs, Yoshiki Takei has the WBO, Ryosuke Nishida the IBF and Takuma Inoue the WBA.

He is already being touted as the heir to the brilliant Naoya Inoue and of course holds one of the titles that the "Monster" used to possess.

Edwards said: "He's tall, he's got long arms, he's rangy and he's a southpaw. He's seems to know how to gauge his distance and put his shots together at the most important time, when someone's over-reaching, and he's got the power to punch into the gap and knock someone clean out.

"He's definitely the No 1 in the division right now," he continued. "I've noticed for a few of his fights when people come out and they think they're going to be able to stand there with him a little bit more and they tuck up and they try to walk him down - when they get caught you see them change. You see their mindset change and they all of a sudden start doubting themselves.

"It proves that he's got knockout power.

"I do believe that he's the 'Monster' of the division."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch ringside footage as Naoya Inoue produced an explosive stoppage of Stephen Fulton to become a four-division world champion. Credit: Top Rank

What makes him so dangerous?

His brutal knockout wins over Santiago and Moloney in particular highlight his credentials as potentially the best bantamweight in the world today.

Even though he fights in one of the lighter weight classes performances like that have earned him a reputation one of the sport's pre-eminent knockout artists.

Edwards said: "He brings people on to his punches, which makes the impact and the power double what it would be if they were moving away.

"Fighters like Nakatani and Inoue, they're so technically sound," he explained. "You can see in their training they're working drills and drills over and over again.

"When it comes to fight, it's never about how much muscle you have, sometimes it's about how you set your feet, how you rotate your hips into it. It's like the basics of boxing. They study, study and keep perfecting things, and that's what brings the power.

"You can be the most muscly man in the room but if your footwork's all over the place and you're not turning your hips in and taking the time and precision and picking them shots in the right moments, punching into the gaps and not trying to rush it and knock somebody out, then they will never come.

"It really comes down to technique, timing and precision. That's why I think he's a real problem."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Naoya Inoue has devastating power in both hands and once he gets you hurt there is no way back!

Could he fight Inoue?

The comparisons between Nakatani and Inoue are understandable. They have both risen through multiple divisions to win world championships at different weights. Nakatani currently holds one of the "Monster's" old titles and is just one weight category below him.

Not only that, but Nakatani might be even more effective at super-bantamweight, where Inoue is now the undisputed world champion.

He has the reach and range to move up too. Edwards expects him to do just that.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Naoya Inoue recovered from being floored for the first time, to win a wild four knockdown war against Luis Nery

"I believe that he'll go up through the weights as well because he's got the height and he seems to be carrying the power every weight class he's stepping up. So probably because of his height and his reach and his awkwardness he will be able to go through more of the weight divisions," Edwards said.

"As he puts on more size and more muscle mass he will be punching harder at the weight above and won't be struggling.

"When you're dropping weight and it's getting tight, the first thing you lose is the power and the explosiveness.

"At some stage in his career, he's going to face the Inoue fight. Imagine them two going at it. A mega-fight."

Watch Junto Nakatani vs Vincent Astrolabio live on Sky Sports Action at 10am on Saturday July 20