Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois undercard: Tyler Denny won't let 'chance at the big time' slip against Hamzah Sheeraz

Hamzah Sheeraz has looked devastating in his recent fights. You have to look back to 2018 to find the last time he was taken the distance too.

But Tyler Denny refuses to be overawed, either by his opponent or the occasion when he fights Sheeraz on the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois undercard at Wembley Stadium on September 21, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

It is Denny after all who goes in as the reigning European middleweight champion and he is coming off a run of impressive upset wins himself.

"When I got the opportunity to fight him I couldn't say yes quick enough. I was buzzing, this is my time now and I'm going to show everyone what I'm about," Denny told Sky Sports.

"I want to show people why I'm the champion and to show why I want to move on to world level.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity but I got it on merit, for beating the people that I've beat and I know that and that's what gives me my confidence."

After overcoming good fighters like Bradley Rea and Brad Pauls, who is now the British champion, Denny thrilled his home fans in Wolverhampton when he defeated Matteo Signani to win the European title.

His first defence was a statement upset victory over Felix Cash.

He sparred Sheeraz just in April and the four rounds they shared have done nothing to dim that confidence of his.

"I don't think Hamzah planned to fight me," Denny said. "He knows he's going to be in for a hard fight.

"We both know what we're going to be in for."

He sees holes in Sheeraz that can be exploited. He points to the Ilford middleweight being dropped by the little-known Francisco Emanuel Torres, as well as Sheeraz struggling to a contentious win over Bradley Skeete.

Even Sheeraz's most recent win over Ammo Williams did not impress Denny: "If I wanted to watch a video on how not to fight Hamzah, I'd watch Ammo after four rounds onwards. Because he just sat at the end of his long reach, never moved his head, never stepped to the side or anything. [That's] what not to do."

Denny has had a tough route through the professional sport. He's suffered defeats, navigated his way through the small hall scene (a past which includes a pro win in the Sheffield Arena car park), and he had to bounce back from a controversial technical draw with River Wilson Bent.

But the cheerful former plumber gave up that job to focus solely on boxing - a decision that ultimately led him to his European championship fight and now this Wembley stadium event.

"It was that unrealistic [fighting at Wembley] that I never even thought it could happen. So even better and that's why it's going to be even better when I win," Denny said.

Winning, much more than enjoying the Wembley experience, is what Denny wants.

"I put that much pressure on myself to win because I hate losing. It's not so much about the occasion," he said. "I hate losing, I'm the one who has to deal with that afterwards.

"I'm refusing to let that happen again."

His choice to give up plumbing to pursue prizefighting full-time has been vindicated. "I've had enough toilets and bathrooms, that's enough for me," he smiled.

"I know where I stand. I know I wasn't first pick for this fight. But I don't care either.

"Life, and especially in boxing, sometimes you don't get a second chance. This is my chance now for the big time. And I'm ready."

